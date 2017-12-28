High Country Fly fishers will cast into the new year

While Park City rejoices with the newly fallen snow, the High Country Fly Fishers, the Park City Branch of the environmental nonprofit Trout Unlimited, is making plans for the upcoming year.

The first meeting of 2018 will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Red Rock Brewery's Red Rock Junction, 1640 Redstone Center Drive. The event will feature a presentation by Ken Brough, owner of the Eagle Lodge, a fishing and hunting facility located on Prince of Wales Island off southeast Alaska.

"Ken will show a video presentation and discussion of fly fishing on Prince of Wales Island," said Dave Allison, president of High Country Fly Fishers. "The discussion will cover various fishing options including those with and without the assistance of guides, the timing of the fish runs, fishing methods, flies and equipment used."

Brough, a Coast Guard licensed captain and also a licensed Alaska fishing guide, discovered the unique fishing opportunities of Prince of Wales Island during a visit in 2004, Allison said.

"The package will include six nights lodging, all meals, and five days of fishing for two..." Dave Allison,High Country FlyFishers president

"He immediately knew he had found a very special place and he and his wife Corrie bought property there the next year," he said.

The meeting will also feature an opportunity drawing. Tickets are $20.

"Ken has donated a fly fishing package for the last week of August," Allison said. "The package will include six nights lodging, all meals, and five days of fishing for two."

The prize also includes access to a vehicle, fish processing and fish boxes for any fish retained.

"The winners will be responsible for their transportation to Prince of Wales and their fishing licenses," Allison said. "The package is worth $1,600 for one person."

In addition to the January meeting, High Country Fly Fishers is offering four fly-tying class, starting on Saturday, Jan. 6, at Red Rocks Junction.

The sessions will run from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6, 20, 27 and Feb. 3.

"We'll tie different types of flies each week," Allison said.

The first session will feature woolly buggers and streamers, which resemble and move like crayfish, minnows and leeches, he said.

"The second day we'll tie nymphs, which resemble a stage of development of a stonefly or mayfly, and the on third Saturday we'll soft hackles that are modeled after adult caddis or mayflies," Allison said.

The last class will tie dry flies that look like grasshoppers and ants.

"We will have a demonstrator at the front of the room and have video screens set up around the room that will give close-up views of what he's doing," Allison said.

In addition, each participant will be partnered with individual teachers, who, like the demonstrator, are members of High Country Fly Fishers.

"We limit the class to 10 students so we have enough teachers to go around," Allison said. "We like to set them up one-on-one, so we can get about two flies done per class."

All participants need to do is register and show up.

"We will provide everything – all the materials – the hooks, the thread," Allison said. "We'll also provide coffee and bagels."

The total cost for the fly-tying classes is $75 per person.

High Country Fly Fishers will present Ken Brough, owner of the Eagle Lodge, during its first meeting of 2018 at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Red Rock Brewery's Red Rock Junction, 1640 Redstone Center Drive. The meeting is free and open to the public. The nonprofit will also host fly-tying classes from 9 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6, 20, 27 and Feb. 3, at Red Rock Brewery's Red Rock Junction. The total cost for all the classes is $75. Registration can be done by visiting http://www.highcountryflyfishers.com.