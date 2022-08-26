High West’s Campfire whiskey adds fuel to the distillery’s Protect the West initiative

High West Distillery will donate $50,000 to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation in celebration of the national release of High West’s seasonal spirit, Campfire, and the announcement of its Protect the West initiative. The initiative is a $1 million commitment over the next three years to protect the land and its inhabitants. Other donation recipients include Protect Our Winters and American Prairie.

The Wildland Firefighter Foundation , a Boise-based nonprofit dedicated to assisting injured firefighters and their families and helping the families of firefighters killed in the line of duty, has dispersed more than $700,000.

“This year alone, we’ve already touched more than 600 people,” said Executive Director Burk Minor. “Whatever their needs are, we get them taken care of. Every family’s dynamic is different. Every family’s situation is different. So we take them one incident at a time.”

With the unprecedented rise of wildfires and threats of wildfires, the foundation appreciates any help they can get, so Minor was extremely happy and honored that High West Distillery is stepping up to the plate.

The Park City-based distillery recently announced its Protect the West initiative , a $1 million commitment over the next three years to protect the land and its inhabitants, and Wildland Firefighter Foundation is one of three organizations that will benefit from the program this year, said Blending and Distilling Manager Isaac Winter.

The other two organizations are Protect Our Winters, a nonprofit organization that works with athletes and business owners to find non-partisan and systemic solutions to climate change, and American Prairie , a nonprofit in Montana working to create the largest nature reserve in the contiguous United States by purchasing critical habitat that connects a vast network of existing public lands for wildlife conservation and public access, said Winter.

“These fit into our ethos of protecting the future of our lands for recreation and focusing on sustainability and climate change,” he said.

The initiative’s $150,000 inaugural donation will be divided among the three nonprofits, with the first $50,000 going to Wildland Firefighter Foundation in celebration of the national release of High West’s seasonal spirit, Campfire, according to Winter.

“Wildfires have been front-and-center in everybody’s minds, and the wildfire in Parleys Canyon last year affected some of our employees,” he said. “So it made sense to give back to an organization that could do some changeable good, and something that resonates with me is that we’re supporting an organization that works directly to help families.”

The origin of the Campfire whiskey started during High West founder David Perkins’ vacation in Scotland more than a decade ago, Winter said.

“David was at a distillery enjoying dessert, a toffee pudding that had sauce made with peated malt whiskey,” Winter said. “The peated malt whiskey gave the sweet caramel dessert a hint of smoke, and he thought what if we brought in some of those same notes to some American whiskey.”

After finding a Scottish distiller who would provide High West with a peated malt whiskey to blend in the product, the distillery began making Campfire that has a hint of wood, ash and smoke, Winter said.

“Campfire is our nod to traditional Scotch whiskey with an American twist, and I like to think of it as a transition whiskey,” he said. “If you’re an American whiskey drinker who wants to dip their toe into the peated malt whiskey world, this is a good baby step. And if you’re a Scotch malt whiskey drinker interested in experiencing an American whiskey, this goes that way also.”

A few years ago, High West pulled Campfire back to a distillery-only spirit, and the response was surprising, Winter said.

“Everyone on social media expressed their disappointment, and we really felt it,” he said. “So we decided to put it out nationally this year. It’s one of our absolute favorites. We’re excited to see it come back in a national release this year.”

High West staff saw Wildland Firefighter Foundation in action when Minor, some of his staff and a group of firefighters came to Park City a few months ago to tour the distillery.

The day they arrived, a member of the Hotshot firefighting crew died on duty when he got hit by a falling tree, Minor said.

“My operations manager had to use a High West business room to do our business and take care of the family,” he said. “(Because of that,) High West was able to see what we do first hand.”

Due to the rising threat of wildfires, firefighters, like the Hotshot crews, will put themselves in danger more frequently, so High West’s sponsorship comes at the right time, Minor said.

“The conditions, whatever you want to label them as — global warming, El Nino or whatever — are changing, and (wildfire) fuels are different out there based on those changes,” he said. “This year, a lot of the Western states received a lot of precipitation in the spring. The rain does grow the fuel, and come August and September that stuff is going to dry out.”

The Protect the West Initiative also comes at a crucial time, said High West General Manager Daniel Schear in a statement.

“Now is not the time for us to sit on the sidelines,” he said. “Our home in the West and everything we love about it is in more and more danger every year. We’re building on our past work with this $1 million commitment to protect the West, and we are excited to work with those who are also passionate about saving this beautiful part of the world we call home.”