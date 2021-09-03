High West’s Campfire Whiskey benefits firefighters and celebrates the West

High West Distillery recruited western artist Ed Mell to create a new label for its Campfire Whiskey, and is donating $10,000 to the Wildland Firefighters Foundation. The whiskey is available for a limited time in Utah liquor stores.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

High West Distillery decided to give its Campfire Whiskey a facelift this year.

Not only did the blend of scotch, bourbon and rye whiskeys get a new packaging label with art by renowned western artist Ed Mell, High West is donating $10,000 to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation to help those who have been battling wildfires throughout the country, said Isaac Winter, High West’s blending and distilling manager.

“We have a bunch of blue-ribbon fisheries and a ton of national forest and wilderness just outside our back door, and access to wild and public lands has always been important to us here at High West,” Winter said. “High West wanted to do a charitable donation, and when it came to the type of organization we wanted to support, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation is the most well known, because we wanted to make sure those recreational areas are preserved and taken care of.”

The nonprofit Wildland Firefighter Foundation’s main mission is helping families of firefighters killed in the line of duty and assisting injured firefighters and their families.

“We honor and acknowledge past, present, and future members of the wildland firefighting community, and partner with private and interagency organizations to bring recognition to wildland firefighters,” the foundation said in a statement. “They’re ordinary people doing an extraordinary job, a community of committed individuals who work and train to protect our private and public lands.”

The donation lines up with High West’s push to encourage whiskey drinkers to do their part to prevent wildfires, Winter said.

“With this year being so dry and the fire danger being so imminent, we wanted people to have a campfire in their glasses, rather than in a fire pit,” Winter said. “So it made sense to do something like this from a brand partnership standpoint, and it’s something we’re looking forward to continuing in the future, because, unfortunately, I don’t think these forest fires are going to go away anytime soon.”

The idea for the Campfire Whiskey came to High West founder Dave Perkins years ago while he was on a trip to Scotland, Winter said.

“He was staying at a hotel where they paired a dessert with a peated malt whiskey, and the combination of the sweet sugar, the smokey element and the spice from the drink kind of brought him to the idea,” he said. “(Dave) wondered if we could use bourbon as a base, and add a little rye for spice and then add some peated malt whiskey with it for an added element.”

Campfire was part of High West’s core offerings for a number of years, Winter said.

“It’s available at the distillery all year, and available as a limited release throughout the Utah market,” he said.

This year High West, winner of Whisky Advocate’s prestigious Distiller of the Year award in 2016, worked on a label upgrade, which led the distillery to Ed Mell, an award-winning western artist and Arizona native, Winter said.

“We wanted something that was true to the West, and Ed really fit the bill with his interesting artwork,” he said.

Mell, who once created art for RCA and General Mills’ Cheerios products, has shown exhibits at the Eiteljorg Museum of American Indians and Western Art, Scottsdale Center for the Arts, Mesa Southwest Museum and the Rockwell-Corning Museum of Modern Art, according to his artist biography.

“We loved Ed’s artwork and we wanted a prominent western artist who could tie in our whiskey and celebrate the West as a whole cultural entity,” Winter said.

High West signed Mell on for its three-part label series, according to Winter.

“The Campfire Whiskey is the second release,” he said. “The first was the flagship Rendezvous Rye, and for the third, our teams at the distillery have just started blending the High Country American Single Malt product.”

High West staff has enjoyed revitalizing the Rendezvous and Campfire lines, Winter said.

“It’s been so much fun for us to get back into the blending lab, pull whiskeys from our inventory and create something that is interesting and innovative that elevates the spirit quality and sensory perceptions,” he said. “The quality of the spirit and the package brings something special to the market, and then the responses from the people who like the products just brings everything home to us.”

Speaking of home, High West has been a fixture in Park City’s Old Town since 2006, when it became Utah’s first legal distillery since 1870.

Throughout the years, it has contributed to many local nonprofit fundraisers and other humanitarian efforts, Winter said.

Last year, the distillery was able to help create alcohol-based hand sanitizer that it donated to first responders, he said.

“2020 was a tough year for everybody with the pandemic, and we were able to take on a hand sanitizer project when the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out,” Winter said. “We also were able to continue to stay open and serve patrons as well as we could. So, the Wildland Firefighter Foundation project is just a continuation of us trying to give back to the community. I’m proud of the project, and super proud of the whiskey and look forward to the next adventure.”