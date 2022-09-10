Hike for Hunger moves to Canyons

— Activities, vendor tables, and yard games at Canyons Village Plaza (by the Umbrella Bar and Red Pine Gondola)

The Christian Center of Park City’s annual Hike for Hunger, an event that raises awareness of food insecurity and funds for the organization’s two food pantries, will be held this year at Canyons.

Park Record file photo

The Christian Center of Park City ’s food pantries in Park City and Heber served 38,868 individuals and 12,909 households last year, said Executive Director Rob Harter.

“So far we’ve also seen an 18% increase in need for the food pantry in the past quarter, and we’re not done with the year, yet,” he said. “So we believe that percentages will rise.”

Those numbers reflect the spread of food insecurity in the Wasatch Back. And the Christian Center of Park City will present its annual Hike for Hunger on Saturday, Sept. 17, to raise awareness of the issue and raise funds to help stock its pantries.

The event will start at 2 p.m. (See accompanying schedule) at Canyons. People can register at at ccofpc.org/hike-for-hunger .

The cost is $39 per person and $59 for couples and families. All proceeds will benefit the food pantries, Harter said.

“The money will also help our mobile food pantries that we started to extend the services to people who need us,” he said.

This year marks the first time the Hike for Hunger will be held at Canyons, Harter said.

“One of the reasons why we can do this is through Vail Resorts’ Epic Promise, and they are hosting the event,” he said. “They are technically closed but are opening up that day for us.”

Attendees can park in the Cabriolet lot and take the lift to the base to catch the Red Pine Gondola, Harter said.

“Then they can ride the gondola up to the hiking experience at 3 p.m.,” he said. “They both start at the gondola base. It’s beautiful up there.”

There are two hikes this year, according to Harter.

“One is about a mile, and it’s a super easy hike, and the other is more that I would classify as a medium hike and runs about three miles,” he said. “We’ll have volunteers ready to direct people to their hikes when they get off the gondola. We’ll have free coffee, gelato and other snack options available there.”

While the event is called Hike for Hunger, registrants don’t have to hike, Harter said.

“They can ride the Cabriolet lift up to the activities that will take place at Canyons Village,” he said.

Activities will include kids and family games, a food, beer and wine garden, and live music, programmed by Mountain Town Music , will start at 4 p.m., Harter said.

“This year’s music will be provided by the Smiling Souls , a reggae band,” he said.

Although attendees can’t bring their own dogs, the resort’s avalanche rescue dogs will make an appearance, Harter said.

“Because Canyons is nicely put together with the band shell, umbrella bar and open grass area, you can kind of find your perfect spot to hang out and eat, play some family games and listen to music,” he said.

The event will be held rain or shine, Harter said.

“We’ve been lucky and have had really good weather for most of our hikes throughout the year,” he said. “We do have contingency plans if the weather gets really bad.”

This year’s Hike for Hunger is crucial, according to Harter.

“We had the COVID crisis and saw the need increase for the food pantry, and while, in some ways, the COVID crisis has dropped a bit, inflation has risen,” he said. “So the cost of food has gone up, and some people’s wages haven’t increased to match the inflation.”

Food donations have also dropped, Harter said.

“We get donations from grocery stores, but those donations have decreased because people are buying more food,” he said. “These are some of the reasons why the food insecurity crisis hasn’t gone down at all in the Wasatch Back.”

Over the years, Harter has seen how generous the community is in supporting the Christian Center of Park City’s programs, including its food pantries.

“We so appreciate everyone for stepping up in the 22 years of our existence, and in particular in the past two years,” he said. “We are thankful and grateful.”