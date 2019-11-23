Historic Park City kicks off its holiday activities

Historic Park City announces 2019 holiday activation on Historic Main Street.

The 2019 holiday celebrations kick off immediately following the Thanksgiving holiday with the Park City Gallery Association’s Gallery Stroll Friday, Nov. 29.

In addition, the Historic Park City Alliance has invited merchants to open their doors with a street-wide open house through Dec. 1.

The Historic Park City Alliance has scheduled appearances from Santa and his elves Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The Electric Parade is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 30.

“Small Business Saturday is the perfect time to launch the holiday season in Historic Park City,” explains Alison Kuhlow the Historic Park City Alliance Executive Director. “Over 150 of our merchants are locally owned and operated. We look forward to celebrating small businesses with our community.”

The organization seeks participants for the 2019 Electric Parade.

The parade, which is free and open to the public, is a carnival of glittering cars, trucks, trolleys, bicycles and other creative vehicles that celebrates the kickoff of the holiday season in Park City.

The event is fun and funky and is designed to showcase the Park City community in a unique Park City way.

Participants, who have the chance to win cash prizes awarded by a panel of local judges, are asked to light up their vehicles and join the festivities as spectators take to Historic Park City’s Main Street for a colorful glow of holiday cheer.

Registration for the parade is free and open to the public, and registration can be done by visiting historicparkcityutah.com.

The Park City Municipal Corporation and Historic Park City Alliance offer visitors to Main Street one free parking session on Main Street through December 14, 2019. The free parking session can be redeemed using the promo code PCHOLIDAYS19 in the Go Park City app. As always, parking in China Bridge is free until 5:00 p.m. with the first hour free.

For information on holiday activation in Historic Park City is available at http://www.historicparkcityutah.com.