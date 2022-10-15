Hive Family Collective buzzing with working-parent workshops by author and coach Daisy Dowling￼

Daisy Dowling, an executive coach and author of “Workparent: The Complete Guide to Succeeding on the Job, Staying True to Yourself and Raising Happy Kids,” will give two presentations on Oct. 19. The events are hosted by the Hive Family Collective.

The Hive Family Collective is a network of community support for parents to share their joys and challenges of raising children during these interesting and changing times.

The nonprofit, which was founded in 2020, does that through various programs such as WellMama, NewBee Mama, Hive Hikes and its monthly Apres Birth Speaker Series, said co-founders Perry Hardy and Sara Hutchinson.

This month’s speaker will be Daisy Dowling , an executive coach specializing in working and parenthood and the author of “Workparent: The Complete Guide to Succeeding on the Job, Staying True to Yourself and Raising Happy Kids.”

Dowling will give two presentations on Oct. 19. The first will be a “Lunch and Learn” workshop at 12:30 p.m. at Hearth and Hill , and the second will be an evening workshop titled “Managing It All As a Working Parent” at 6:30 p.m. at the Newpark Hotel , 1476 Newpark Blvd.

Registration is open for both presentations at hivefamilycollective.com/speaker-series .

“People can come to one or both, because there won’t be a lot of duplication,” Hutchinson said.

During the “Lunch and Learn” session, Dowling will help attendees explore ways to remain motivated and resilient while facing personal and professional demands.

“She will lead us in real-time exercises that will help us set personal goals and help us define what success is as a working parent,” Hutchinson said. “And she will help us build a toolkit to keep our energy up.”

In the “Managing It All As a Working Parent” session, Dowling will help participants create long-term working-parent action plans, and what she calls “road rules” for the months and years to come, Hutchinson said.

Some of the topics Dowling will address include how to maximize the time parents spend with their children, how to diffuse guilt, the feeling of being overwhelmed and other emotions working parents face, she said.

It will address how we can find a way to be productive at work and still be parents,” Hutchinson said. “It’s like in the airlines where we have to put on our own oxygen masks first. A lot of times, taking care of ourselves goes out the window in order for us to meet the demands of our children and work. So this will help us manage things better as a working parent.”

The presentations fit into Hive Family Collective’s mission to provide resources for local working parents, Hardy said.

“We are a network for parents to connect and share in all things of raising and supporting families. Our goal is to help parents to feel less alone during their parenting journey and feel more confident through the resources and education we bring to the community,” she said. “Because of the pandemic the pressure of working and parenting has become an issue, because it’s been difficult to find help. So we wanted to help these families.”

These presentations will also shed light on topics that are under-emphasized and, in some cases, stigmatized, Hardy said.

“They include transitioning from maternity leave and going back to work to struggles with infertility, all that are a part of parenting and a part of raising a family,” she said. “Some people feel like they are the only ones who are experiencing these things. Yet, when we gather in our groups, we find we are experiencing similar things. So, our goal with HIVE and bringing in Daisy is to create a community and shed light on these topics.”

Hardy and Hutchinson got to know Dowling a few weeks before the coronavirus pandemic shuttered the country in March 2020.

“Daisy is an expert on work-parent balance, and we have been in conversations with her to come to Park City for a while,” Hutchinson said. “So it’s exciting to finally have her able to be here.”