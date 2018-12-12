Holiday Spectacular to showcase more of Park City’s talent at Egyptian Theatre

What: Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along When: 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 14-15; 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16 Where: The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St. Cost: Adult tickets range from $15 to $25; youth tickets are $12 Phone: 435-649-9371 Web: parkcityshows.com

There are some changes to this year's Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along, an annual performance that will run from Friday, Dec. 14, to Sunday, Dec. 16, at the Egyptian Theatre – namely, that there will be more of it, according to its artistic director, Amber Hansen.

Hansen said this year's performances will include more instrumentals, more group numbers and more audience participation. "So, I think it will be more spectacular," she said.

As it has been the case in the past, the Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along will feature a new lineup of performances each night, Hansen said.

Utah Conservatory founder Debra Cook, the show's music director, and puts the show together. There will be 10 different numbers and five sing-alongs each night, according to Hansen.

"We didn't want a show that was just various versions of 'O Holy Night' or 'Silent Night,'" Hansen said with a laugh. "That would be a downer, so we required those who auditioned to have something show-ready in order to shine and stand out."

Hansen will also show off some of her talent as she co-emcees the evenings with Quinn Kapetanov, a member of the Egyptian's tech crew.

Hansen and Kapetanov, formerly of the Ziegfeld Theater Company, will perform impersonations and put their own spin on "Baby, It's Cold Outside."

In the middle of the #MeToo movement and amid a large-scale reexamination of courtship and gender politics, the Christmas radio staple has been the subject of a debate over consent and gender norms. Hansen said that the organizers are aware of that discourse and plan to deliver their rendition with a "light-hearted and funny" bent.

"Quinn, who is a great improviser and performer, and we'll do some impersonations while we sing," Hansen said.

The shows will also feature giveaways and appearances by Santa Claus.

"We hand out some Christmas light necklaces and holiday cookies, and Santa will give out candy canes and pose for photos," Hansen said.

The Holiday Spectacular is designed to show off the quality of the area's talent, she said.

"Other than Park City Follies and our YouTheatre program, there aren't a lot of performance opportunities for locals, because we usually bring in touring bands and outside theater companies," Hansen said. "So this is something we do to give locals a chance to perform at the Egyptian Theatre."

More than 40 locals are set to perform throughout the Holiday Spectacular's run.

"It's hard to believe they are local," Hansen said. "Most of them are Broadway quality."