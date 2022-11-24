Holidays on Main rings in the seasonal spirit￼

Life-sized snow globes along Main Street mark the start of the Historic Park City Alliance’s Holidays on Main celebration. These snow globes, which will be on display through Jan. 8, play holiday music and feature QR codes that can be scanned for an opportunity drawing.

Courtesy of the Historic Park City Alliance

The Historic Park City Alliance ’s annual Holidays on Main celebrations help local residents and guests usher in the spirit of the season.

With the early snow, Main Street is already looking festive, said Ginger Wicks, Historic Park City Alliance executive director.

“Mother Nature has already blessed us with some great snow,” she said. “The snow sets the tone, because people see it and are more inclined to get into the holiday spirit. It’s also great for the community and our industry, because we are a ski town.”

This year’s Holidays on Main schedule actually began last week when the Historic Park City Alliance installed its exhibit of seven new life-sized snow globes along Main Street.

“This is a fun community kick-off to the holiday season that captures that small-town vibe…” Ginger Wicks, Ginger Wicks, Historic Park City Alliance executive director

“We put them up last Thursday,” Wicks said. “They’ve all been completely redone, and each highlights a holiday song. People can activate each snow globe by pushing a button, and the scene inside will come to life and you will hear the carol.”

Songs include “Last Christmas,” “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree,” “Frosty the Snowman,” “Winter Wonderland,” “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” “Let It Snow!” and “Happy Holiday,” according to Wicks.

“The snowglobes also have a QR code that you can scan, and enter your information,” she said. “Each week we do opportunity drawings for Main Street merchant gift cards, and we mail them out to the winners.”

The globes will be on display through Jan. 8, Wicks said.

“Normally we would take them down right after the new year, but since Christmas lands on Sunday this year, we extended the display,” she said.

Other Holidays on Main events include the Park City Gallery Association’s Black Friday Gallery Stroll on Nov. 25 (see accompanying story), and Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26, Wicks said.

“This is a great time to get out and support your local businesses and get some of your holiday shopping done,” she said.

One of the Holidays on Main traditional highlights is the electric light parade that is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3.

Registration is now open at historicparkcityutah.com , and the deadline is Friday, Dec. 2, Wicks said.

“This is a fun community kick-off to the holiday season that captures that small-town vibe,” she said.

Registration is free, and cars, trucks, bicycles and other vehicles don’t have to be extravagantly decorated, Wicks said.

“This is not the Rose Bowl by any means,” she said with a laugh. “Just put some lights on your cars or pick-up truck and get your creative holiday juices going.”

Cash prizes for the top three decorated vehicles will add to the electric light parade fun, Wicks said.

“We will also give all participants gift cards from local Main Street merchants,” she said.

Holidays on Main will culminate on Dec. 17, when Santa Claus arrives in Park City via the Town Lift.

“We have a lot of fun activities planned to get everybody into the holiday spirit and out on Main Street,” Wicks said. “We’re looking forward to it.”