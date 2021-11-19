Holidays will light up Main Street

The annual Electric Light Parade is one of the highlights of Park City’s holiday celebrations. The public and local businesses can participate for free.

Park Record file photo

The Historic Park City Alliance makes it easy for residents and visitors to experience the magic of Park City’s holiday season with interactive exhibits and activities on Main Street.

The season will kick off with the the Snow Globe Stroll that will start on Saturday, Nov. 20, said

Ginger Wicks, executive director of the Historic Park City Alliance.

“We will start installing nine life-sized snow globes on Nov. 17,” Wicks said. “ It takes a couple of days to get them installed and up and going, so they should be ready by Saturday for everybody to enjoy.”

The globes all feature winter themes, and feature a motion sensor, according to Wicks.

“They are designed to come alive when people approach them,” she said. “So it becomes a fun and interactive alternative to driving around to see Christmas lights.”

In addition to the snow globes, Main Street will feature seasonal decor that will include Santa’s mailbox, a Christmas tree and a Menorah, Wicks said.

“Flanagan’s and Red Banjo will also offer snow globe mugs,” she said. “So you can go and order a beverage and get a souvenir mug.”

The holiday celebration continues on Saturday, Nov. 27, with Small Business Saturday, Wicks said.

“This is the day when we support our local merchants and businesses,” she said. “Small businesses were hit so very hard during COVID-19, and some are still trying to bounce back. So we feel this would be a great way to give back to our local community by all of us shopping locally this holiday season.”

The Historic Park City Alliance will begin installing life-size and interactive snow globes on Main Street next week. The globes will be operational by Saturday, Nov. 20, to kick off Park City’s holiday season.

Park Record file photo

One of the highlights of Park City’s holiday fun is the Electric Light Parade, which is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 4.

The theme of the parade is holiday cheer, and we encourage people to light up their favorite car and head out to Main Street with us,” Wicks said. “Participation is open to the public and local businesses, and there is no cost to participate.”

Parade forms can be filled out by visiting Historic Park City Alliance’s website, historicparkcityutah.com, she said.

“We will have a panel of judges who will be camped out on the balcony of the No Name Saloon, and we will give cash prizes to the top three floats,” Wicks said. “This is such a fun community tradition, and we are hoping to have some community presence out there.”

Of course, another main event of the season is Santa arriving in town via the Town Lift, Wicks said.

The event, scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 18, is hosted by Park City Mountain Resort, and the time is yet to be determined, she said.

Wicks looks forward to celebrating the holidays, which are underscored by Park City’s small-town charm.

“I think that quaintness just adds to the holiday spirit, and while COVID-19 is still in the forefront of our minds, I think it will be nice to get out into our community and enjoy some of the holiday traditions and experiences we may not have been able to enjoy last year,” she said.