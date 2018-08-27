Holocaust survivor Jacob Eisenbach to speak in Park City about consequence of hatred

Dr. Jacob Eisenbach retired from his career as a dentist in Orange County two years ago. And that's when he, a 94-year-old Holocaust survivor, decided to dedicate his remaining years to speaking out against hatred.

"My speeches are about discrimination, anti-Semitism, the Holocaust and genocide, which still exists to this day," Eisenbach said. "All of this is the consequence of hatred."

Park City will get a chance to hear Eisenbach speak on Thursday, Aug. 30, at Montage Deer Valley.

"Where You Go, I Go" is about Eisenbach and his younger brother Sam. The title is a quote Sam said to Eisenbach as they boarded a Nazi death train in Poland, Eisenbach said.

"I thought we were going to Auschwitz, but we were sent to work in a munitions factory to help the Nazi war effort," Eisenbach said.

The brothers were the only members of Eisenbach's immediate family who survived the war, he said. However, after the war, Sam joined the Polish Army, and, after rising through the ranks, was shot in the head and killed by someone who found out he was a Jew.

"This was also something that came about because of hatred," Eisenbach said. "This is one of the reasons I give my speeches."

Eisenbach's presentations are divided into three parts, he said.

"The first deals with my childhood, which was a wonderful childhood in Lodz, Poland, that ended when I was 16 with the Nazi invasion," he said. "The second part of my speech is about my experiences under the Nazi regime, and the third part is about my post-war experiences and my policies and goals with giving these speeches."

The theme that ties everything together is loss and healing, he said.

"I have lost my family, because the Nazis killed them," Eisenbach said. "But I met my future wife, Irene, in the most romantic place in a Nazi concentration camp. We got married after the war and started a new life."

Part of that new life included Eisenbach beging smuggled out of Poland with his wife and becoming a dentist, a profession that gave him "great satisfaction," he said.

"I practiced for 60 years and retired when I was 92," he said. "And when I retired, I refused to give the enemy another victory. So I decided to travel the world and give speeches about my story."

Irene passed away in 2014, and that only fueled Eisenbach's determination to tell their story.

"If we forget it, we make it easy for history to repeat itself," he said. "We have to work hard to prevent hatred, anti-Semitism and genocide."

Rabbi Yudi Steiger of Chabad of Park City, which is presenting the event, hopes local residents and visitors will attend Eisenbach's speech.

"This is a special opportunity for the community to hear from someone like this," he said. "People will get to hear from a person who saw firsthand what hatred can do."

Dr. Jacob Eisenbach will speak on Thursday, Aug. 30, at Montage Deer Valley, 9100 Marsac Ave. Tickets for the event, which is presented by Chabad of Park City, are on sale. They can be purchased by visiting http://www.jewishparkcity.com. There are two ticket options. The general ticket is $25 for adults and $18 for students. General ticket holders will be admitted to Eisenbach's speech that starts at 7 p.m. The second option is a sponsor ticket priced at $300. That ticket will include a meet and greet with Eisenbach at 6 p.m., a signed copy of Karen McCartney's book "Where You Go, I Go" and entrance to Eisenbach's speech. For information and tickets, call 435-714-8590 or visit http://www.jewishparkcity.com.