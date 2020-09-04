Holy Cross Ministries Harvest Celebration fundraiser goes virtual

Holy Cross Ministries, a social and educational nonprofit that is celebrating its 25th anniversary, works with different organizations such as Arts-Kids to empower and help immigrant and underserved individuals and families become valuable contributors to the community.

Park Record file photo | The Park Record

Although Holy Cross Ministries is happily celebrating its 25th anniversary, CEO Emmie Gardner is heartbroken that the nonprofit isn’t able to physically host its annual Harvest Celebration fundraiser.

“We are super bummed that we won’t be able to host what we call the Party in the Barn, which has been held at High West Distillery these past few years,” she said.

Instead of calling the whole thing off, Holy Cross Ministries decided to turn the fundraiser into a two-week virtual campaign that will run Sept. 7-18.

The public can join the festivities by following Holy Cross Ministries on Facebook at @holycrossministries, on Instagram at @hcm_utah or by signing up at lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/SiXoFGk/AHB, Gardner said.

“This gives us a platform and opportunity to share videos, photos and stories of people who have experienced the impact and legacy of Holy Cross Ministries in the state of Utah over the 25 years,” she said.

The festival, which is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, is more important than ever, according to Gardner.

“Many of the sponsors we’ve counted on in the past aren’t able to support us this year, because they are being impacted by COVID,” she said. “We totally understand what they are going through, so we’re trying to get creative and identify new sponsors.”

Holy Cross Ministries is also starting up a Legacy Sustainer Pledge Drive in honor of this 25th anniversary, Gardner said.

“We’re excited to launch this to help families who were trying to get that leg up, but due to the COVID crisis, have lost work, housing and health care without health insurance,” she said. “By committing to support Holy Cross Ministries through a recurring contribution of any amount, donors will help us meet immediate needs and also ensure the continuation of our programs.”

For information about Holy Cross Ministries Legacy Sustainer Pledge Drive, visit hcmutah.org.