Howl-O-Ween dog parade canceled
the Historic Park City Alliance
The Historic Park City Alliance reminds the community of the cancellation of the 2020 Halloween on Main and Howl-O-Ween dog parade.
“We know that Halloween on Main and the Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade are beloved events by the Park City community,” explains Alison Kuhlow. “And, as much as we love hosting the community each Halloween, the size of the gathering, combined with current COVID-19 transmission levels, create an unsafe environment for trick-or-treaters as well as local merchants and their employees.”
On Halloween day and night, Main Street will remain open to vehicular traffic with free parking throughout the district, and Main Street merchants will operate under normal business operations. Residents and visitors are encouraged to continue to support local businesses throughout the fall shoulder season.
Park City Municipal Corporation and the Historic Park City Alliance encourage local residents to celebrate Halloween safely with their families at home and to please wear a mask when visiting public places and congregating in groups.
The Historic Park City Alliance looks forward to safely welcoming the community to Main Street for 2021 festivities.
