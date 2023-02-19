Huntsman Cancer Foundation fundraiser returns revamped and rebranded￼

Park City PowderFest, formerly Pink Park City, will continue its ongoing fight against all types of cancer with an all-day fundraiser on March 11 at Park City Mountain. Registration is now open.

Courtesy of Park City Powderfest

The Huntsman Cancer Foundation ’s biggest Park City-based fundraiser is coming back to Canyons Village with a new name and revamped programming.

What used to be known as Pink Park City is now Park City PowderFest , and while it still gives participants the opportunity to raise funds to fight all types of cancer, it is more focused on three things, said Event Manager Ashley Howell.

“We have gone and refined the event to the mission, mountain and music,” she said. “Skiers, snowboarders and all who care about fighting cancer are invited to hit the slopes, kick back at the base, and support the work at Huntsman Cancer Institute . We want it to be more of a day on the mountain, and the most important part is to get together with the people we care about.”

The event is scheduled for Saturday, March 11, and registration is now open at parkcitypowderfest.com , Howell said.

“We invite people to preregister, because there will not be any day-of registration,” she said.

Registration is free, and registrants will get access to their own fundraising pages, according to Howell.

“As with what we have done in the past with Pink Park City, 100% of the funds raised will go to the work done by the Huntsman Cancer Foundation,” she said.

The Huntsman Cancer Foundation raises funds to support the mission of Huntsman Cancer Institute. A list of incentives at different levels has been set to get people excited to fundraise, Howell said.

“We start with $150, because we understand that fundraising can be scary for some people,” she said. “It’s hard to ask people for money, so we wanted to make this available at an attainable level.”

Those who raise $150 will receive an exclusive Park City PowderFest Beanie.

“Beanies are a big thing with our event, and the thing in the winter is to have a cool beanie,” Howell said. “And we have one with our brand new logo.”

The next fundraising level is $500, which Howell calls the Park City PowderFest Party Package.

In addition to the PowderFest beanie, prizes include two portable soft coolers, two lunch vouchers and two drink tickets that are valid for soda or beer at the Umbrella Bar.

“This level is a way to get people into the groove,” she said.

Those who raise $1,000 or more will get all the above, and more exclusive perks that will be announced in a couple of weeks, Howell said.

“We’ll also do some opportunity drawings the day of the event,” she said.

Registration will be open up until the day of the event to give people a chance to set up their fundraising page and do some fundraising, Howell said.

“The goal we’re aiming for this year is to raise $100,000,” she said. “It’s always cool to know that every single penny raised will go to the cause.”

Park City PowderFest is a rebrand of Pink Park City, a fundraiser for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation. The event, which will feature live music by Element 47 and skiing, is slated for Saturday, March 11.

Courtesy of Park City Powderfest

If people don’t want to register, but still want to be part of the event, they are invited to hang out and donate to the cause the day of at donation stations that will be set up around the mountain, Howell said.

“Also, if people can’t participate in the event, but know someone who is participating, we encourage them to donate to their friend’s fundraising efforts by visiting our website,” she said. “They can search for their friend’s page, or they can make a general donation.”

The music portion of Park City PowderFest will be performed by Element 47 , a band from Seattle, Washington, that has been known to fundraise for cancer research, Howell said.

“We are partnering with them, and we’re excited to bring them to Park City,” she said.

Element 47 will play in the afternoon as part of Canyon Village’s Spring Gruv lineup, Howell said.

Spring Gruv is the resort’s annual party that ushers in the warmer weather, she said.

Park City PowderFest is the first in-person fundraiser for the Huntsman Cancer Foundation since the coronavirus pandemic forced it to pivot to a virtual event, Howell said.

While hosting a virtual fundraiser, organizers decided to reassess the event, and boost the socialmedia aspect, she said.

“We looked at what was important and what people missed the most about an in-person fundraiser,” she said. “So, coming back, we have made some changes and are encouraging people to share some experiences they have during the event on social media. We would love for them to share why they are participating and share their fundraising pages.”

Howell is looking forward to Park City PowderFest.

“We’ve missed the community,” she said. “Everyone who has participated in the past has become part of our Huntsman family, so we’re excited to see them again, and bring in some new members to celebrate with.”