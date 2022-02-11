Hyatt Centric Park City named Recycle Utah’s 2022 Green Business of the Year

Recycle Utah’s Education Director Mary Closser, left, stands with Ryan Filipiak, Hyatt Centric Park City's director of engineering, on Tuesday night after Recycle Utah gave the hotel its 2022 Green Business Award.

Photo by Chris Neville

Hyatt Centric Park City is Recycle Utah’s 2022 Green Business of the Year.

The hotel resort received the award Tuesday night during a ceremony hosted by Park City Lodging.

Hyatt Centric Park City was recognized for its “continuous and significant strides with sustainability,” according to a Recycle Utah statement.

“Reductions in waste, water usage and energy in particular have greatly reduced their carbon footprint,” according to the release. “Their innovative efforts and actions were recognized by the judges and are an example and inspiration to all businesses within Summit County.”

The other finalists for the award this year included Alpine Distilling, Cole Sport, Park City Gardens and Ritual Chocolate.

“It’s really an honor to receive this award,” said Doris Filipiak, Hyatt Centric Park City’s sales and events manager. “There were a lot of amazing businesses who are also doing their part.”

Selecting the winner was a difficult decision for Recycle Utah judges this year, because all the finalists are making environmental strides, said Recycle Utah’s Education Director Mary Closser in a statement.

“Nobody’s a loser here, all these businesses need to be on the pedestal for their devotion to conservation,” Closser said.

Some of the efforts that steered judges to pick Hyatt Centric Park City include the hotel using compostable products,putting recycling bins in every guest room and utilizing cardboard baling and drip irrigation, to name a few, said Ryan Filipiak, the hotel’s director of engineering.

“Every year we try to implement new programs,” he said. “Hyatt as a whole has recycling, low-emissions and electricity-saving goals that they require of all their properties to reach by 2022. And we took those guidelines from corporate and implemented our own programs here.”

In addition to mixed recycling that includes glass, plastic bags, light bulbs and batteries, Hyatt is a full LED facility, and features a building management system that allows control of all the public area HVAC units to optimize efficiency, according to Ryan Filipiak.

From left: Ritual Chocolate's Robbie Davies, Hyatt Centric Park City's Ryan Filipiak, Park City Gardens' Sophy Kohler and fulFILLed's Kimberly Flores stand with their awards at Recycle Utah's 2022 Green Business Awards ceremony Tuesday night.

Photo by Haylee Neel

“All of our pump motors run off variable frequency drives that will ramp up and down on demand to help save electricity,” he said.

Ryan Filipiak feels Hyatt Centric Park City’s greatest accomplishment was the installation of a free cooling system that works like a heat pump.

“We use the outside air to cool the water in our cooling tower, which then runs that to a plate exchanger that removes any excess heat from the water to send it to the guest rooms at 42 degrees,” he said. “This system allows us to turn our chiller off when the outside temperature is below 40 degrees. The electricity savings has been huge as much as $5,000 year over year in one month of use. So in March 2019 we paid $21,000 for electricity, and in March 2021 we paid $17,000.”

In addition, Hyatt Centric Park City composts and sends leftover shampoo and soaps to Clean the World, an organization that recycles the products and sends them to countries in need, according to Ryan Filipiak.

“We add programs that help us recycle, help us reach goals that aren’t just corporate and personal goals as well,” he said.

One of those goals is to help employees catch the green vision, Ryan Filipiak said.

“We encourage our employees to bring in their recycling from home,” he said. “It’s a concerted effort on our end, and we do what we can to be a green company and live that every day.”

The goal is to keep the mindset and momentum going, said Doris Filipiak.

“We are always updating the team, since we work with a seasonal staff for the majority of our departments and operations,” she said. “The team does a great job of getting everyone on board.”

While the employees are continually learning about what they can do to reduce their carbon footprints, the programs implemented at Hyatt Centric Park City also educates guests, Doris Kilipiak said.

“We have people who come from around the world, country and state,” she said. “The hotel, overall, welcomes more than 200 guestsa day, who stay overnight during peak season, but we also have guests who visit our other outlets during the day. And it’s nice to be able to spread the word to them of our efforts and being a clean hotel.”

In addition to the Green Business Award, judges selected Park City Gardens for its Zest for Zero Award and Ritual Chocolate for its Global Impact Award. The local community also selected fulFILLED, a zero waste and refill shop for the People’s Choice Awards.