Hypnotherapist hopes to break stereotypes in cancer support group visit

As a certified medical support clinical hypnotherapist, Audrey Holocher always looks to address misconceptions regarding what she does.

Although the titles of hypnotists and hypnotherapists happen to share a root word, what they do is very different, said Holocher, a fellow at the International Board of Hypnotherapy, a regulating board.

Hypnotists are entertainers, and many people they select from their audience are either part of their show or attention-getters who go along with the act, she said.

“It makes for fun entertainment or scary stories like in the movies,” Holocher said. “What I do is help people get into a therapeutic, relaxed state. It’s amazing what can happen when you reach that quiet subconscious mind. It’s akin to mindfulness training.”

Holocher, owner of Wasatch Hypnotherapy, which is located in the Lifestyle Chiropractic offices in Heber, will teach participants how they can go through self-hypnosis with a “gentle” experience during a session of the Breast Cancer Support Group at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, in Room 4 of the Park City Hospital.

“In a group session, education will be the No. 1 priority,” she said. “I will go through a general relaxation session.”

The session will introduce the group to what Holocher does, which is specialize in accelerated healing and pain control.

“I help people control chronic pain, including cancer pain,” she said. “I have them visualize a dial, whether it’s a scale from zero to 10 or a stereo dial, and I ask them to turn up the pain to a six for a moment, and they don’t like it. So I ask them to turn the dial down. Then we review what they just did, and they come to realize that they were able to control their pain, because pain is in the brain.”

Holocher treats patients by saturating their subconscious with positive beliefs about their goals.

“Those goals can be related to healing or non-healing topics such as their careers and relationships,” she said. “It’s pretty simple, but takes a lot of focus and concreteness to meet what their goals are in a well-crafted statement that will be accepted by their subconscious.”

Once that happens, hypnotherapy interrupts stress signals to the autonomic nervous system and activates the parasympathethic nervous system, according to Holocher.

“When the body’s natural self-healing capabilities are activated, people can change their perception of pain,” she said.

Hypnotherapy is designed to work with doctors and prescribed plans, according to Holocher, a graduate of the Hypnotherapy Academy of America located in New Mexico.

“We are very much attuned to the value of Western medicine, and we see what we do as adjunctive and complementary to these treatments so they can be more effective,” she said. “Since I do not practice medicine, people who use my services must get approval from their treatment provider to see me.”