Iconic McPolin Barn celebrates 100th anniversary this year

The McPolin Barn basks in the summer sunrise Tuesday. The iconic structure is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

David Jackson/Park Record

The McPolin Barn in 2022 is marking its 100th anniversary, and Friends of the Farm, a volunteer and advisory group that fosters the community use of the property, has planned its first party to celebrate.

The annual Your Barn Door Is Open hoedown, scheduled for Saturday, June 18, takes on a deeper meaning as participants not only enjoy a barbecue prepared by Spencer’s Smokin’ Grill, beverages that they bring themselves and live music by bluegrass band Cold Creek, but they get to tour the historic McPolin Barn, said Friends of the Farm member Insa Riepen.

“We will have volunteers take groups of people throughout the structure and explain the farm’s history,” she said. “We’ll start downstairs and show how milk was collected from cows, before going upstairs to see the architectural marvel we call the hay loft. There aren’t that many barns still standing in Summit County, so to have this one in Park City is wonderful.”

No dogs will be allowed at the hoedown, and while there is no parking at the farm, attendees can park at the Park City Municipal Athletic and Recreation Center and catch a shuttle between 5-6 p.m. to the farm, and ride a shuttle from 8-9 p.m. back to the MARC..

In addition to the Your Barn Door Is Open hootenanny, Friends of the Farn will host additional tours at 4 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. on July 15, Aug. 19 and Sept. 16, Riepen said.

The events will give the public a chance to learn about the history of the McPolin homestead, she said.

Cows graze the land in front of the McPolin Barn circa 1930s. The barn, one of Park City’s iconic structures, celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2022. To celebrate, Friends of the Farm will host some activities throughout the summer.

Courtesy of the Park City Museum/Pop Jenks Collection

“It will also give people an idea of how hard it was to get milk out of the cows,” she said with a laugh.

The 160-acre farm, located on the S.R. 224 entryway, was established and owned by the Harrison McLane family before Dan McPolin and his wife, Isabelle, Irish immigrants, purchased it in 1896.

It originally served as a cattle farm and was transitioning into a dairy farm when McPolin purchased the property.

The McPolins’ children, Patrick and Grace, inherited the farm in 1922 and built the iconic barn out of recycled timber from an old tailings mill. The McPolins erected the barn without nails by fitting the wood together, according to historic documents.

In 1947, D.A. Osguthorpe, a Salt Lake City-based veterinarian, bought the farm, and during the 43 years as owner, went from hand-milking the cows to installing a fully-automated milking system. He also constructed the barn’s milking parlor.

The barn measures 7,468 square feet, including the loft, and the milking parlor is 1,500 square feet.

The Osguthorpes lived on the farm until Park City purchased the property in 1990, and in 2017, Park City’s municipal government completed the barn’s $1 million renovation, which made it safe to allow people inside.

An undated photo of McPolin Barn.

Courtesy of the Park City Museum/Pop Jenks Collection

In 2018, Park City allowed cows back onto the farm to graze as part of a regenerative agriculture venture with Summit Land Conservancy and Bill White Farms.

The idea was designed to preserve open space and increase carbon sequestration by improving soil and plant health through mob-style grazing with cattle, former farm manager Minda Stockdale said at that time.

“The project includes planting of biodiverse plant species to further compete with noxious weeds, serve as a food source for animals and insects, and increase soil microbes and water absorption,” she also said.

Riepen said Friends of the Farm continues to protect the historical significance of the buildings on the farm, and one of the ways of doing that is through events such as Your Barn Door Is Open, tours and the full moon hikes and snowshoeing parties.

The McPolin Barn, as seen here in the 1970s, is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

Courtesy of the Park City Museum/Pop Jenks Collection

“I think it is absolutely remarkable that our city had the foresight to preserve this location, and much credit should be given to the City Council in their incredible involvement in preserving the site,” she said. “The farm now belongs to all the citizens.”