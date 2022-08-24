Initiative gives local Latinx families access to arts, sports and health resources

Members of Park City’s Latinx community line up to see what types of sport activities are available for youths during the Solomon Fund Super Sunday event on Aug. 20 at the Park City Library. The Solomon Fund, a Park City Community Foundation Initiative, offers local Latinx families opportunities to participate in recreational activities like sports, dance, and summer camps by providing scholarships and gear.

Courtesy of the Park City Community Foundation

Latinx families from Summit County and their supporters and allies made their way to the Park City Library on Sunday to learn about different local arts, sports and recreation, and health resources during the Solomon Fund Super Sunday event hosted by the Park City Community Foundation .

The occasion, which also served as a venue for families to register their kids in various programs, also included free eye exams given by the Hope Alliance, a conversation about affordable housing, legal advice and activities for kids, said Jose Chacon, Solomon Fund outreach and impact coordinator.

“We had the whole Park City Library jam packed with organizations that offer their services,” he said. “It was our biggest registration event, yet.”

Organizations that filled the library’s first floor included the People’s Health Clinic , Connect Summit County and Holy Cross Ministries , Chacon said.

“Park City Transportation was also there to give updates on some changes, and the Park City School District offered education resources and health services,” he said.

The second floor was home for the Hope Alliance eye exams, Mountainlands Community Housing Trust discussions and immigration lawyer counseling, according to Chacon.

“The biggest happening of the event was on the third floor, where families were able to sign up their kids for different programs offered by various arts, sports and recreation organizations — Kimball Art Center , Basin Recreation , PC MARC and the Egyptian Theatre ,” he said. “We also had a film screening as well in the Jim Santy Auditorium, so it was very fun. And we had tons of families participate.”

In addition to the one-stop shop for families to see what these community organizations had to offer, the Solomon Fund Super Sunday included food and an opportunity drawing for a new bicycle, Chacon said.

“In the past we usually focused on sports and rec, but this time we decided to add other community resources,” he said. “If an organization didn’t have any Spanish-speaking staff, we would get a Spanish-speaking volunteer so families could talk with anyone they wanted to. The goal was to get the Latinx community familiar with who is out there, and what kind of sports, arts and other activities their kids may want to get into.”

At the core of the event was the Solomon Fund, a Park City Community Foundation initiative that offers local Latinx children opportunities to participate in recreational activities like sports, dance, and summer camps by providing scholarships and gear, Chacon said.

“Park City Community Foundation focuses on addressing our community’s most-urgent needs,” he said. “We see there are many sports and recreation opportunities the community offers, but we did see a gap regarding the Latinx community’s participation in these opportunities.”

Many members of the local Latinx families work in the hospitality industry and don’t have the resources of funds for tuition or equipment so their kids can participate in these activities, Chacon said.

“Every year, during our grant cycle, organizations apply and we give out grants so these organizations can set up scholarships or purchase more gear so kids can participate in their programs,” he said. “One goal we’ve had is to reflect the percentage of Latino youths who participate in these programs with the percentage of Latino youths in the school district. Last year, 20% of the Park City School District students were Latino, and thanks to the Solomon Fund, 17% of participants in these activities were Latino.”

The Solomon Fund is also used to connect the Latinx community to health, education, and legal services, Chacon said.

“Our Solomon Fund Facebook page is in Spanish, and I work closely with families and let them know when programs are available,” he said. “I work with many families, and have a group that has a little more than 200 families on it.”

In April, the Park City Community Foundation distributed $175,000 Solomon Fund grants to 21 organizations, Chacon said.