J GO Gallery is now called J GO Galleries￼

J GO Galleries owner Jude Grenney sits among the art in her new exhibit space on the upper floor of 323 Main St. Grenney looks forward to introducing the new 1,700-foot space along with some new artists she has recently added to her roster.

David Jackson/Park Record

J GO Gallery is going through an artistic revival.

A few short months after losing a showcase space shared by Park City Desserts at the Rockwell Listening Room earlier this year, gallery Jude Grenney changed her gallery’s name to J GO Galleries , and found a place that literally rises to a new level in an upstairs location at 323 Main St.

Grenney heard about space from her sales director.

“He knew a woman who worked for Alliance Engineering, who had this space, and almost the same day we were told we had two weeks to leave the Rockwell, Alliance announced they were moving to Jeremy Ranch,” she said. “So, we decided to go check it out.”

The 1,700-square-foot space features a skylight that runs down the center of the ceiling, which gives the space some warm natural lighting.

“I’m over the moon for the skylight, and I’m having some light sculptural art that is made of wire that we will hang in what we’re calling the atrium area,” she said. “It’s nice to have natural light to work with, and I think that’s what really makes the space.”

While Grenney waited for Alliance Engineering to make their move, she relocated all of her gallery’s art to storage, which she found courtesy of her friend Rhonda Sedaris.

“She was so nice to lend me some space,” Grenney said.

Grenney sees the new space on Main Street as a gift, because she felt she might have to leave Park City to find a new place for her gallery.

In fact, she had been looking at back-up plans for a while, and one of those plans took her to Bainbridge Island near Seattle, where she stumbled upon an alluring opportunity.

“I met some gallery owners up there who were retiring,” she said. “So we are working out a deal so I can buy the gallery from them. So we’re still working out all the details, and the official transfer won’t happen until the first part of 2023.”

The timing felt right because the busy season for galleries on Bainbridge Island is in the summer, while the busy season in Park City is during the winter, Grenney said.

“They also do gallery strolls on the first Friday of the month, while we do gallery strolls here on the last Friday of the month,” she said.

The clay and bead animal creations by Barbara French Duzan are new works showcased by J GO Galleries.

David Jackson/Park Record

During her recent trips to Bainbridge Island, Grenney also immersed herself in the local gallery scene and found some artists she wanted to add to the J GO Galleries family.

“We still have some of the same artists that people have gotten to know over the years, but I’ve picked up some new ones,” she said. “The Seattle and Bainbridge Island market is invested in buying locally and regionally, and it wouldn’t have worked for me to take the artists from here to show there. So, I have been going to a lot of arts events and studio tours in the Seattle area and up and down the Pacific Northwest coast.”

During those events, Grenney discovered Amy Ferron , Barbara French Duzan , Kathe Fraga and Andy McConnell , to name a few.

“Amy is a collage artist and lives on Mercer Island,” Grenney said. “She is inspired by Rex Ray , an artist I always admired.”

Duzan is also from Bainbridge Island, according to Grenney.

“She makes sculptures of animals out of clay and presses individual beads into the work,” she said.

Duzan has already made an impression of one of Grenney’s longtime clients.

“They had a taxidermied elk head over their fireplace at the Stag Lodge and they got tired of it,” Grenney said. “So they hired a taxidermist to take the antlers off and sent the head to Barbara. She took four months to coat and finish the piece, and it’s bigger than I am.”

Fraga is another Bainbridge Island-based artist, who charmed Grenney with her layering technique that imitates Chinoiserie, a European interpretation of Chinese and other East Asian artistic traditions.

“Apparently the French adopted the patterns and methods to make wallpaper at the turn of the 18th century,” Grenney said. “That’s what she’s imitating with plaster, paint, stamps and gold leaf.”

McConnell is a wood artist from Seattle.

“He uses layers of dyes and paint that help bring out the wood grain that you can see in a subtle, different light,” she said.

In addition to these West Coast artists, J GO Galleries features an artist from the East Coast, according to Grenney.

“Tiffany Ownbey is from North Carolina, and I met her during the (Park City Kimball) Arts Festival ,” she said. “I just love collage, and you can see sewing patterns, labels, maps and old book edges in her work.”

The collage work of Tiffany Ownbey adorns the walls of J GO Galleries’ new exhibit space at 323 Main St. Gallery owner Jude Grenney discovered Ownbey, who hails from North Carolina, during the Park City Kimball Arts Festival.

David Jackson/Park Record

These new artists join familiar J GO artists like Olivia Mae Pendergast , whose art is inspired by her time living in Kenya, Denise Duong , a traveling artist based in Oklahoma, and Taralee Guild , whose paintings include interpretations of polished Airstream trailers.

J GO Galleries is the third gallery for Grenney, who started with the Phoenix Gallery in 2002, before opening J GO Gallery in 2010.

During the J GO Gallery tenure, Grenney moved to the Rockwell Listening Room in 2018.

“That was fun, and I really enjoyed the perks of being there,” she said. “They did a lot of live music there. And during the pandemic, they would film live streams. So, I would put my mask on and be there with just the artists and the videographers.”

Grenney would like to continue hosting special events in her new space.

“My assistant has experience with event planning and he has reached out to his contacts to let them know about our new space,” she said.

Grenney plans to evolve the new space to showcase her artists better.

“We’re working on adding a new partition so we have another hanging wall,” she said.

In the meanwhile, Grenney is preparing for the Last Friday Gallery Stroll Winter Season Opener scheduled to run from 6-9 p.m. on Dec. 30.

“It was a relief to find a space and be able to stay here,” she said. “I’ve been here for 30 years, and there is a good community among the art galleries and the art industry in town. I just hope my clients will find me, and that people will come to understand how beautiful it is up here.”