J GO Gallery opens TaraLee Guild’s ‘Distorted Reflections’

TaraLee Guild, who lives just outside of Vancouver, British Columbia, is a new artist who will be represented by Park City’s J Go Gallery.

The painter and the gallery will open a new exhibit, “Distorted Reflections,” this Friday during the Park City Gallery Association June gallery stroll from 6-9 p.m. at the Rockwell Room, 268 Main St.

Gallery owner Jude Grenny said she is “enamored” of Guild’s works that include acrylic paintings of metal Airstream trailers, motorcycles and forests.

“They are beautifully executed, but more than that, they remind me of family vacations from my childhood,” Grenny said in an email to The Park Record. “That nostalgic reverie gets me thinking of memory, and how fickle it is. And then, while studying her work, it occurs to me that the distorted reflections in them are like a metaphor for memory and how it’s shaped by our own perspective.”

Guild, who won’t be able to make it to the exhibit opening, said she is looking forward to exhibiting her works in the United States.

“This is my first U.S. representation, and I really want to take advantage of it,” she said during a telephone call from her studio. “This happened very quickly, and I’m super excited to work with Jude.”

Guild’s works are based on an exaggerated realism, she said.

“The realism lies in the details,” she said. “Getting the straight lines are the only tedium I feel when I work, because I have to make sure there are straight lines, especially when I’m painting motorcycles. I have to paint springs and bolts. And if they aren’t precise, the image looks bad.”

The artists likens the tedium to meditation.

“While painting tight details can be restraining, it can also become a place I lose sense of time,” she said. “I will do one section a day and eventually everything will come together.”

The exaggeration of the works comes in Guild’s palette.

“If there is a low tone in the piece, I will just make it black, and if there is a highlight, I’ll will go straight to the white,” she said. “Sometimes I’ll use some subtle colors, but really I like pushing the tones and shadows. I want the space to be defined. It’s an illusionary space, and I don’t want to create some dimension.”

Guild exploits the contrasts for visual impact.

“I want my pieces to suck people in with the color and details,” she said.

Guild began drawing when she became bored in elementary school.

“My early drawings aren’t much to look at, but I wasn’t a bookworm like my brother, so I just drew,” she said.

Although Guild played guitar, it was her drawings that defined her.

“When it came down to the choice between music and art, and I think visual arts fit my personality more,” she said. “I mean, musicians have to perform, and I really enjoyed being a hermit. I just liked to be alone and get lost in my own work without having any distractions.”

After high school, Guild decided to become a painter.

“I made a promise to myself that I would paint every day,” she said.

Shortly after making that vow, Guild inherited an antique wooden paint box from her grandmother.

“She was a Sunday painter and would paint these Canadian landscapes at her lake house over the weekend,” Guild said. “So, I forged my own relationship with painting before I went to art school.”

While in art school, Guild was introduced to different mediums, which only solidified her love of painting.

“When something hooks you in, it becomes an obsession,” she said. “That’s what happened to me. It was a way to bring meaning into my life and became my identity. I don’t know what I would do without painting.”

Another reason Guild liked painting is because it comes easy to her.

“There is no struggle, except with how much time I might have to get my works done,” she said.

Time management is the reason Guild works with acrylics.

“I love oils, but I don’t have the patience for them,” she said. “Acrylics dry quickly, so I can add layers without waiting for the paint to dry. I just want to get to it.”

Sometimes Guild will dabble in other styles.

“I’ll do an abstract and wish I could just free fall into the world of nonrepresentational art,” she said with a laugh. “I love realism, but I do dream about coming untethered.”