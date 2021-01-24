J GO Gallery’s ‘Of Film’ exhibit created with Sundance in mind

Will Armstrong's "Put Some Distance" mixed media work is one of the pieces in the "Of Film" exhibit that will open during the Park City Gallery Association's Last Friday Gallery Stroll on Jan. 28, at the J GO Gallery. Gallery owner Jude Grenney will livestream a tour of the works starting at 6 p.m.

Courtesy of J GO Gallery

J GO Gallery co-owner Jude Grenney will miss the in-person elements of the Sundance Film Festival.

“I love the vibrancy that it brings to town,” Grenney said. “I love seeing new films, exploring New Frontier and seeing art-related things.”

So when she heard that this year’s festival was preparing to go virtual, she decided to create “Of Film,” an art exhibit of works that pay homage to movies.

“I wanted to do something that was related to films for all of us sad Sundancers who had to make a change of plans because of what Sundance was going to look like this year,” she said.

The exhibit will open at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 28, during the Park City Gallery Association’s Last Friday Gallery Stroll.

Grenney will host a live Instagram tour of the exhibit, which features new works by a handful of her artists. (See accompanying box for the artist list).

“I first thought of the idea five months ago, and that was important because I had to give the artists enough time to create something,” she said. “Since it’s not an exhibit that was going to take them a year in advance to get what they needed, I told them they didn’t have to bring in a big body of work.”

Grenney asked them for one or two pieces that were, in some way, related to film.

“I didn’t give them any more guidelines than that, because artists are so very different from each other in technique and style,” she said. “I think it turned out to be fun for them.”

Of the participating artists, Denise Duong, who is known for her collages, created a work of performers, and Dee Dee Lantzy came up with a three-dimensional artwork.

“Dee Dee made some origami out of old Sundance memorabilia and catalogs and attached them to the surface of a mixed-media piece,” Grenney said.

Stephanie Hock used acrylic paints to create "The Egyptian, Sundance 2020" that is part of J GO Gallery's "Of Film" exhibit.

Courtesy of J GO Gallery

In addition, Sarah Carter and Stephanie Hock focused on Park City’s historic Egyptian Theatre, the world-renowned Sundance Film Festival venue, and, paying tribute to one of the longest-lasting franchises in film history, Teralee Guild painted a realistic rendition of James Bond’s Aston Martin DB5, which has been in six different Bond films, including the upcoming “No Time to Die.”

“There are still a couple of artists I’ve invited that are fortunate to be busy now,” Grenney said. “So I won’t know if they will be able to get me anything by the time the exhibit opens.”

Access to the virtual stroll, which starts at 6 p.m., is open to anyone who follows J GO Gallery on Instagram, and people can also gain access by visiting jgo.com and signing up for the newsletter.

The gallery’s live feed will also include a “Movie Wine” class by Fox School of Wine, and live jazz performed by Gold Standard Music.

“I will be streaming throughout these events, and if anyone wants to come to the gallery to participate in person in a socially distant way, they can buy tickets to do so,” Grenney said.

Tickets are available by visiting oprockwell.com.

Grenney said she hopes Sundance will be back in person in 2022, but in the meanwhile, she is happy to offer this unique event this year.

“It feels great to be part of the community, especially when we’re all doing what we can during a pandemic to get safely back to a new norm,” she said.

“Of Film” exhibit participating artists • Will Armstrong • Sarah Gayle Carter • Denise Duong • Teralee Guild • Stephanie Hock • Dee Dee Lantzy More will be announced later