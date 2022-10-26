Jans Winter Welcome ushers in the season

Figure Skating Club of Park City is one of the seven winter sports clubs that benefit from the annual Jans Winter Welcome that is hosted by the Youth Sports Alliance.

Throughout the past 42 years, Jans Winter Welcome has raised funds for winter sports clubs through the Youth Sports Alliance . Even though this year’s event, scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 29, is sold out, those who aren’t able to attend can still donate and participate in opportunity drawings and the silent auction, said Executive Director Emily Fisher.

Opportunity drawing tickets and silent auction bids are currently open online by visiting ysaparkcity.org , she said.

“You can buy opportunity drawing tickets up until midnight before the event, and the silent auction will be open until 8 p.m. the night of the event,” Fisher said.

Auction items include clothing, skis and other gear and getaways.

“Week stay at a condo in Belize, nights at Blue Skye Ranch and at the Deer Valley Club ,” Fisher said. “We have a restricted Deer Valley ski pass, ski-with-an-Olympian days, a ride to school in a firetruck and lots of golfing passes and dining certificates.”

Opportunity drawing prizes include a trip for two at the Four Seasons resort in Punta Mita, Mexico , which includes lodging, and a $2,000 transportation credit for airline, shuttle or car rentals. It also includes a $2,000 resort credit for dining, spa or activities such as golf, horseback riding, canopy adventure, scuba diving and more.

Those who buy two or more opportunity drawing tickets will be entered into a drawing for a complete ski package from Jans Mountain Outfitters that includes skis, bindings, boots and poles of their choice.

The money raised through the Winter Welcome will benefit these seven competitive winter sports clubs:

“Last year the YSA had just over 2,200 kids go through our afterschool programs, and then there are 1,300 kids in the clubs,” Fisher said. “So we were able to serve roughly 3,500 kids.”

Some past YSA program and club participants include speed skating bronze medalist Casey Dawson , Alpine skier Alix Wilkinson , freestyle skier Cole McDonald , women’s luge athlete Ashley Farquharson and Nordic combined skier Jared Shumate .

The goal for this year’s event is to raise $500,000, Fisher said.

“The money will go back to the individual clubs, and a portion of the money will also go toward the YSA’s Stein Eriksen Opportunity Endowment, ” she said.

The endowment, which was established in 2014, provides the following:

Opportunities for every child to experience winter sports, thereby promoting life-long participation

Opportunity for young, committed athletes to continue to strive to reach goals in their sport

Support for those in their late teens or early twenties who are members of national teams but are not funded or are minimally funded by their respective National Governing Bodies (NGBs)

None of that would be possible if not for the support of the local residents, both part time and full time, according to Fisher.

“The Youth Sports Alliance has been built on the support of the community,” she said. “Without the generosity of the people who attend or donate to Jans Winter Welcome or our sponsors, many athletes and kids in our community wouldn’t have the opportunities to participate in our programs and perhaps go on to compete in the Olympics.”

The success of the Jans Winter Welcome is evident during each Winter Olympics, Fisher said.

“This past year, there were 66 Olympians and Paralympians with ties to Park City,” she said. And I think the reason why Park City Nation is so strong is because of anyone who has driven in a carpool, made something for a bake sale, bought an opportunity drawing ticket or served as a volunteer as a distance marker or ticket taker.”

Jans Winter Welcome was established in 1980 by Jan Peterson, founder of Jans Mountain Outfitters, who passed away in 2016, because he wanted to help kids enjoy skiing. Since then the fundraiser has become a signature event to usher in the ski and snowboard season, Fisher said.

“To see this event continue after 42 years is so meaningful, and we’re so grateful to Jan Peterson and the Peterson family for starting this tradition,” she said.