Jewish Family Service continues to improve programming￼

Walter Fordham, a diversity, equity, inclusion and justice coach and development practitioner, gives a workshop to Jewish Family Service staff and board members Sunday.

Courtesy of Jewish Family Service

Jewish Family Service has kept 3,792 individuals and families in Summit County and Salt Lake City in their homes with emergency assistance since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Darcy Amiel, the nonprofit’s board president.

It has done that by distributing more than $1.85 million in emergency assistance funds, she said.

In addition, Jewish Family Service has also served more than 11,000 people through our Alex and Sally Lebwohl Food Pantry, and provided 5,691 individuals with affordable, virtual counseling, according to Amiel.

And while those numbers reflect on the organization’s hard work in serving the community there’s always more to do, she said.

“We have to look at the communities we serve, and understand their needs,” Amiel said. “In order to do that we have to look at our own situation.”

One of the ways JFS can assess its goals is through annual retreats for staff and board members, like the one held Sunday at the Chase Mill at Tracy Aviary .

“It was based on diversity, equity, inclusion and justice, so I called it our DEIJ retreat,” Amiel said.

The sessions were led by Walter Fordham , a DEIJ coach and development practitioner with more than 20 years of global experience in teaching team effectiveness and leadership in 30 countries, according to Amiel.

“He works very closely with one of my board members, Maria Estrada, who is, herself, a professional DEIJ facilitator, and board president of Tracy Aviary,” she said.

In fact, Estrada was the facilitator of last year’s retreat that took place over Zoom, Amiel said.

“That’s how I met her,” she said.

Amiel came up with the idea for these sessions because she knows Jewish Family Service needs to stay on top of issues, including diversity, equity, inclusion and justice,

“When I started my presidency two years ago, my focus and objective was to start a very serious DEIJ initiative,” she said. “We started off with putting together the committee that meets once a month, and bringing in diverse folks from the community, people with different experiences and different backgrounds.”

The committee began to work on educating not only the board, but the staff, about other initiatives based on diversity, inclusion and equity, Amiel said.

“We feel like if we are going forward with the effort, we need to educate everybody,” she said. “One of the wonderful things about duoing a combination retreat with staff and board is that it allows everyone an opportunity to talk, tell stories and be vulnerable, and convey how we experience hard times differently. It also breaks down potential barriers and boundaries between board and staff.”

Leaving room for vulnerability has provided the staff and board to reflect on and remember why they got involved with Jewish Family Service in the first place, Amiel said.

“It builds competence about the challenges we face and will face, and that makes everyone more empathetic to the folks we serve,” she said. “While we think we are doing a good job, this is a continuation of what we started, and it will continue to grow as the agency grows with new staff members, new board members. We have made great strides, but we can build on what we’re doing and learning.”

Jewish Family Service was founded in the 1870s by a group of Jewish women who wanted to “relieve the destitute,” according to its history.

One of the circulating misconceptions is that JFS only serves those of the Jewish faith.

“We are nondenominational,” Amiel said. “The reason why we are called Jewish Family Services is because we are based on Jewish values, and the organization was started by a group of Jewish women.”

All of the nonprofit’s services, such as emergency funding, the food pantry and counseling provided on a sliding-cost scale, are made possible by donations from the community, Amiel said.

“Our annual budget is close to $1.4 million,” she said. “And we are grateful to the public for its support.”