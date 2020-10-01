Jewish Family Service fundraiser goes virtual
Jewish Family Service usually hosts a tribute dinner and fundraiser in October.
This year, due to COVID-19, the nonprofit that helps address heath, mental health and other needs that arise in the community, will host the fundraiser, which accounts for a large portion of its operating and programs budget, throughout the whole month, said Executive Director Ellen Silver.
“We decided to create a campaign ‘Together we are JFS,’ and each week we will post short videos on our website (jfsutah.org), Facebook and Instagram that illustrate the programs we run and the impact we have,” Silver said. “We hope people will watch the videos, learn what we do and be moved to support us.”
As part of the fundraiser, eight families from Park City and Salt Lake City have partnered to offer a $100,000 challenge grant, according to Silver.
“We hope to meet that grant through this campaign, and I have a lot of faith in the community,” she said.
Silver’s faith in the community was strengthened during Jewish Family Service’s COVID relief fundraiser in April.
“During the pandemic during Passover, we set up a $50,000 challenge grant for COVID relief, and we raised $100,000,” she said. “So I’m hoping people will support us with their amazing generosity so we can meet the October challenge.”
