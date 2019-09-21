Jocelyn Scudder named Arts Council executive director

The Park City Summit County Arts Council’s Board of Directors unanimously voted to appoint Jocelyn Scudder Executive Director of the organization.

“Jocelyn is leading the Arts Council to new heights and the impact is felt county-wide,” said Amy Trombetti, the PCSCAC’s board chair. “Her visionary approach and strategic qualities have enhanced the programming for our creative communities and the general public, as well as her ability to build and strengthen relationships across industry sectors, are what our nonprofit needs. Plus the resoundingly positive response from those she serves and works with, made this an easy decision for the board. Simply put, she is making our community better every day.”

In the last year, Scudder has brought on and enhanced innovative programs like Art on the Trails in coordination with Basin Recreation; the creative makers showcase BrandedPC with a mix of local businesses; the Summit Arts Showcase in Kamas with professional and budding artists; and the community gatherings like the Monster Drawing Rally in partnership with the Kimball Arts Center, and the quarterly art sector convenings, an outcropping from the community initiative Project ABC: Arts, Beauty and Culture, to mention just a few.

“I am honored to have the confidence of the board and every one the Arts Council serves,” shared Scudder. “It is a real passion of mine to shine a light on and strengthen our creative sector as well as bring our communities together via our areas many arts and cultural offerings. I look forward to continuing our momentum and making Summit County a colorful place to live, work and visit.”

The resoundingly positive response from those she serves and works with, made this an easy decision for the board…” Amy Trombetti, the Park City Summit County Arts Council board chair

Scudder joined the Arts Council in 2017 as its community manager, and she held the role of director of programs and engagement before shortly thereafter being named managing director in October 2018 when she took over the day-to-day operations as the former executive director, Hadley Dynak moved out of state.

An East Coast native, Scudder worked for art galleries in Connecticut and New York City. She earned her Bachelor of Arts degree in Fine Art from St. Lawrence University, nestled in the Adirondack mountains.

She moved to Park City in 2013 to work for the Kimball Art Center in the education department.

In a few short years, she became the education department manager, programming KAC’s year-round classes and workshops.

About Park City Summit County Arts Council

Founded in 1986, the Park City Summit County Arts Council’s mission is to promote, support, and strengthen arts and culture and the larger creative sector. Over the past three decades, it has advocated and secured funding for arts and culture countywide. Having incubated numerous arts and culture organizations, it has built audiences for established and emerging artists. As an umbrella organization for arts and culture, it also promotes our world-class cultural destination to tourists. Most importantly, the Arts Council strives to connect the community to the creative sector through marketing, programming, and advocacy.

For information, visit pcscarts.org.