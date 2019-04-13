Joshua Radin and The Weepies are coming to Park City

Park City Institute will present Joshua Radin & The Weepies, at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, at the George S. and Dolores Doré Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Boulevard.

"We believe this show will be a great fit for the Eccles Center in October, when we have a largely local audience," said Teri Orr, PCI Executive Director. "It gives us a chance to reach out to a different demographic than we bring to our Main Stage or Summer Seasons."

Internationally acclaimed singer/songwriter Radin, and iconic indie duo-The Weepies, are teaming up this fall in a tour presented by Sirius XM's Coffeehouse.

Both artists' music has been a mainstay on the Coffeehouse playlist.

Radin will perform songs from his newest album, and some of his greatest hits.

His songs have topped iTunes Charts and have garnered critical acclaim from Rolling Stone, Elle, Guitar World, and The Guardian.

Previous TV performances include Ellen DeGeneres, Conan, and Jimmy Kimmel Live. Radin was recently on The Today Show and performed his hit single "Brand New Day."

The Weepies are singer/songwriter Indie/folk duo, who have sold more than a million singles and a half a million albums.

Their engaging songwriting has sent them to the top of the folk charts around the world.

Tickets are on sale now. Tickets starting at $25. Discounts are also available for children (17 and under) and seniors. Call the Box Office at 435-655-3114 or visit parkcityinstitute.org for more information.