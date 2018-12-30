Kids can celebrate Noon Year’s Eve at the Kimball Art Center

New Year's Eve is a time for celebration, staying up late and making some noise.

Unfortunately, some younger revelers find it hard to stay up past 9 or 10 p.m., let alone until midnight.

So the Kimball Art Center will host a New Year's Eve celebration from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 31 called Noon Year's Eve, said Heather Stamenov, Kimball Art Center education director. The event is for kids of all ages, but especially for ages 2 to 8, she said.

"The tots don't always get the concept of New Year's Eve, but it's fun to talk about and tell them what we're celebrating," she said.

Children will spend the first hour of the Noon Year's Eve celebration preparing for a noon balloon drop and party, according to Stamenov.

"They will create party hats, musical instruments and other noisemakers," she said. "They'll also decorate balloons for the balloon drop and make firework paintings."

After the balloon drop, the creative party will continue.

"We'll make a lot of noise with the instruments and do a bubble wrap stomp," she said. "We want to make a lot of noise, and it will be great for parents who don't want a lot of noise at home. The kids can do it here. And they can get all the energy out."

In addition to the noise, kids will make resolutions and create more art from noon until 1 p.m.

"I think we'll pull out the glitter and glue, you know, all the things that kids like," Stamenov said. "We want to make sure we offer something that is engaging to these kids and their art level."

The idea for Noon Year's Eve came from Amy Roberts, the Kimball Art Center's senior director of marketing and communications.

"Amy had been to an event like with her nieces, and brought the idea to us," Stamenov said. "Since we love doing things at the Kimball Art Center that are built around themes of events that happen in our community, we talked about what we could do with the arts during the holiday season that would add to the energy of the town."

The idea to make Noon Year's Eve like a camp was a logical decision for Stamenov.

"We do many fun things with children throughout the year with camps and other classes, so why not create another opportunity for kids that age to enjoy art?" she said.

Stamenov will be one of the teachers.

"I'm so excited to work with the kiddos," she said. "We'll also have some other staff on hand to help. So if we get a lot of kids in different age ranges, we'll divide them up by age into smaller groups for the activities."

Parents are also invited to enjoy the festivities, Stamenov said.

"Holidays are a time for family experiences, so we wanted to make sure parents know that they don't have to drop off their kids and leave," she said. "They can be a part of the experience or watch their kids have fun."

The cost for Noon Year's Eve is $20 per child, and advance registration is preferred.

"That way we can keep track of how many kids are planning to attend," she said. "We have space for 40 kids."

The first Noon Year's Eve bash for children of all ages will run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 31 at the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd. The cost is $20 per child. For information, visit kimballartcenter.org.