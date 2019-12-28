Kids can ring in the ‘Noon Year’ at the Kimball Art Center

Sometimes staying up until midnight on New Year’s Eve is tough on children, so the Kimball Art Center decided to do something about it by introducing Noon Year’s Eve, a one-and-a-half hours of arts, snacks and celebration, complete with a balloon drop for kids and their adults.

The this year’s event starts at 11 a.m. on Jan. 31, at the Kimball Art Center, and registration is open at kimballartcenter.org. The cost is $25 per child, and adults will be admitted for free.

“We do ask, however, that parents don’t just drop off their children,” said Kimball Art Center Education Director Heather Stamenov. “We would like an adult to accompany a child or a group of children, because there is a lot of moving around and hands-on activities.”

When the children and their adults arrive, they will check in at the front desk and receive a little musical instrument noisemaker, before walking through the gallery that is currently showing, “Creative Journeys,” a new exhibit by local artists who are members of the Park City Professional Artists Association.

The activities will be held in the different classrooms beyond the exhibit, Stamenov said.

“If people arrive right at 11, they will most likely be able to do every activity,” Stamenov said. “However, kids still can choose which activities they want to do at their own pace. They don’t have to do all of them.”

The activities include cookie decorating at Auntie Em’s Cafe, hat and headband decorating and a fireworks studio, according to Stamenov.

While it’s not a good idea to shoot real fireworks off at the Kimball Art Center, Stamenov and the staff will host a creative lab where children can learn about the science of fireworks, she said.

“I love showing kids the connections between science and art,” she said. “We’ll have some safe little experiments that will give kids a chance to make some noise.”

In one experiment, children will fill a bottle cap with seltzer and paint, which will cause the paint to pop and splatter in a firework pattern on paper, Stamenov said.

“We’ll provide safety goggles and ear muffs for that experiment,” she said with a laugh.

For those who aren’t keen on the loud pops the reaction makes, another firework-themed project will include some scratchboard paper. Colors are revealed when kids scratch off the black ink that coat the paper.

“They can design their own idea of what fireworks look like when they explode in the night sky,” Stamenov said.

The firework area will also include a video that teaches how real fireworks are made.

“The kids will find out where the fireworks colors come from and how people design patterns that are seen after the fireworks explode,” Stamenov said. “

If kids don’t fancy fireworks, they can draw or write their New Year’s resolutions on a mural.

“We did this last year, and it was fun to have a conversation with the kids about what they wanted to happen in the upcoming year,” Stamenov said. “I there are some kids who want to keep their thoughts private, we’ll also provide individual canvases they can write or draw on to take home.”

Noon Year’s Eve will also feature a hat and headband decorating studio.

“I’m looking at all of the supplies we have here, and there are plenty of fluffy and shiny things that kids can get creative with and attach to their hats and headbands,” Stamenov said. “Once they decorate these things, they can wear them during the balloon drop.”

The balloon drop is scheduled for high noon, in the Main Gallery, according to Stamenov.

“We’ll do this in the midst of the current exhibit by the Park City Professional Artists Association,” she said. “So the balloons will fall on the heads of young artists, as they look around and see works by older artists.”

Noon Year’s Eve is for all ages from toddlers to early teens, according to Stamenov.

“We found last year that two-year-olds can have a great time making hats, and it’s also fun to expose them to art at early ages,” she said. “And I think the older kids will enjoy learning about fireworks.”

The event will be complemented by mini pizzas and other snacks, as well as apple cider or juice for the balloon-drop countdown and toast, Stamenov said.

“This event can be some of these kids’ first New Year’s experience, and I think it’s going to be fun for them to celebrate with other children,” she said. “It did sell out last year, so we’ve expanded it this year, but I do recommend people register as soon as possible.”