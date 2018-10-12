Kids get creative at Kimball Art Center camps

The Kimball Art Center has plans for elementary, junior high and high school students who stick around town during fall break — art camps.

"During fall break, many working parents try to find things for their kids to do that is still kind of vacation-like," said Heather Stamenov, Kimball Art Center education director. "That's the idea behind the camp. Kids can do something that is fun, but also educational."

The 2018 fall break art camps for kids ages 6 to 10 will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, Oct. 18 and 19.

"These camps are just like our summer camps, the sessions fill up the day, but the activities are not tedious," Stamenov said.

The morning is dedicated to ceramics while the afternoon will spotlight two-dimensional art — drawing, painting and collage works.

"We want to mix it up so it's engaging for everyone, because kids have different preferences," Stamenov said.

Nemo Miller, the Kimball Art Center's ceramic studio technician, shapes the morning curriculum.

"Nemo has (an) amazing proficiency in clay and working with kiddos," Stamenov said. "She works for us part time, and she really knows a lot about clay."

This summer, Miller taught at another Kimball camp and had the students make a patronus, an animal they relate to named after the apparition in the Harry Potter series of novels. "It was a very ambitious three-dimensional project, and they ended up being so cool," she said.

The camp's afternoon session will be taught by University of Utah graduate student Hillary Larsen.

"This is her fall break as well," Stamenov laughed. "She taught for us all summer and the kids loved her. She's such a committed teacher. She's patient and great with kids in a classroom setting. She also wears some great outfits that matches what she's teaching."

Between the morning and afternoon sessions, the students take a lunch break.

The kids will have to bring their own lunches, said Stamenov.

"During the break we may watch a short art movie and learn about art or an artist," she said. "We also play some art games or roll out a huge piece of paper and do a collaborative art piece."

The price for the two-day fall break camp is $175, and while there is no registration deadline, the sessions do fill quickly, Stamenov said.

Scholarships are also available.

"If the cost is a little steep for some families, they can fill out an application and submit it to us," she said.

The application is located on the Kimball Art Center's website at kimballartcenter.org/classes/fall-break-camp.

In addition to the two-day fall camp, the Kimball Art Center offers a one-day teen camp for ages 11 to 16 from 1-4 p.m. on Friday, and a family creative drop-in camp from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday. The cost for teen camp is $70, and the drop-in camp is $5 per person. The teen campers will make a zine, a do-it-themselves mixed-media magazine, Stamenov said.

The class will be led by Logan-based printmaking teacher Holland Larsen, she said.

The drop-in camp will feature a variety of projects.

"We will make a lot of family friendly, fall-themed crafts such as leaf wind catchers and leaf-pattern printing," Stamenov said. "We will hopefully have something that will appeal to everyone."