Kids of all ages can build their own hobbit houses, fairy dens and gnome homes

Hobbit Houses, Fairy Dens and Gnome Homes When: 1 p.m. to when supplies run out, Monday, July 10

Where: The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch, 1885 W. Ute Blvd.

Cost: Free

Web: thesummitcountylibrary.org

Kids of all ages will be able to construct their own hobbit houses, fairy dens and gnome homes on Monday, July, 10, at the Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch Courtesy of the Summit County Library

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction Branch wants to celebrate a Summer of Reading, its nod to the Summer of Love from 1967.

So for one of the events, Youth Services Librarian Kirsten Nilsson and her staff will encourage kids of all ages to get in touch with their inner flower child and build hobbit houses, fairy dens and gnome homes.

The fun will start at 1 p.m. on Monday, July 10, and run as long as supplies last in the library’s Richins Auditorium, Nilsson said.

“We’ll have some tables set up and have lots of building materials like natural mosses, flowers, twigs, pretty little stones, shells and all kinds of stuff that spurs the imagination,” she said. “Also, we encourage people to bring their own materials if they want to contribute and share.”

They’re great for the library and they are great for people to discover what we have to offer.” Kirsten Nilsson, Summit County Library youth services librarian

No registration is necessary, and people can drop in any time, Nilsson said.

“Even though it’s geared towards kids, it’s also fun for grown-ups like parents and even grandparents,” she said.

Each structure will start with a plastic cup or small planters as the foundation, Nilsson said.

“Then we’ll have them glue stuff around it, so they can make little pathways and things like that,” she said. “It’s fun because every age can do it. Even the littlest kids can make a little fairy house.”

The idea to make hobbit houses, fairy dens and gnome homes popped up during a brainstorming session, according to Nilsson.

“We actually did something similar with fairy buildings a couple of years ago, and it was super fun,” she said. “So, this year, when we were thinking of ideas that would go with our summer reading theme, which is Summer of Reading, [this] was inspired by the Summer of Love.”

Someone suggested a project based on J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy novel, “The Hobbit.”

“Although that was written in the 1930s, long before the 1960s, we decided to do it because hippies liked to be barefoot, and so do hobbits,” Nilsson said.

The project also refers to Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” trilogy, which was published in 1954 but grew in popularity during the late 1960s and early 1970s.

“So it works out,” Nilsson said. “Plus we want kids who don’t know what hobbits are to find out, and, of course, the library likes to have that literary connection.”

While “The Hobbit” and “The Lord of the Rings” may be geared to readers ages 10 to adult, one of the library’s summer reading program requirements is to attend a library event, Nilsson said.

“So, this can be one of those events,” she said. “And events like this show that the library is more than just a book place.”

That said, books are at the heart of Summit County Library programming, and Nilsson tries to find ways to get more people through the doors.

“We’ve really had fun this summer, because this is the third summer that we will hold our story times in the park,” she said. “Being outside attracts people who don’t usually visit the library, and after they attend a story time, they start to realize how fun books can be. And then they start visiting the library.”

While at the library, these people see other programming such as book clubs, discussions, film screenings and hobbit-house craft events, Nilsson said.

“I love these events because they work both ways,” she said. “They’re great for the library and they are great for people to discover what we have to offer.”