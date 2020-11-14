Kimball Art Center auction helps the community gain access to artists and experiences

The Kimball Art Center’s new exhibit is comprised of items featured in its virtual auction. Bidders can visit the Kimball Art Center to get an up-close view of the items. The auction, which runs through Nov. 27, will raise money for the nonprofit’s community programs.

What: Kimball Art Center virtual auction When: Through 8 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 27 Web: kimballartcenter.org

The Kimball Art Center invites the public to help it keep Park City a vibrant and culturally rich community, according to development associate Jaimie Mitchell.

To do this, the nonprofit has set up a virtual auction that will run through 8 p.m. on Black Friday, Nov. 27, and bidders can access the auction by visiting kimballartcenter.org.

A pop-up window will lead them to the auction registration and bidding site, Mitchell said.

“We have a wide variety of art created by seasoned Park City Kimball Arts Festival artists and up-and-coming artists who are excited to share their works,” she said. “We also have baskets of art supplies, gift certificates and unique experiences including a paint-night party, on the block.”

Gift certificates include, but aren’t limited to, Main Street shopping sprees, self-pampering packages, window washing, framing, yoga, meditation and interior-design consultations.

“We also have a women’s mountain bike clinic and a guided mountain bike trip to Moab,” Mitchell said. “There’s also a private wine-tasting experience and seasonal rental packages.”

In addition, the auction will feature some more locally offered items from Lunatic Fringe; Align Spa; Atticus Coffee, Book and Teahouse; Right at Home Designs; and The Collective women’s clothing store, she said.

Two of the bigger items are excursions to Las Vegas and New York.

The first is a weeklong trip to Las Vegas, where up to eight people will stay at a four-bedroom house in the Lake Las Vegas neighborhood, Mitchell said.

“The stay includes golf for four at Reflection Bay Golf Club, a pool and an interactive dinner at the house prepared by award-winning celebrity chef Scott Cummings, 12th-season winner of Gordon Ramsey’s ‘Hell’s Kitchen,’” she said. “Chef Scott will actually come to the house to prepare and cook the dinner.”

The second trip is a VIP tour of The Armory Show in New York, from Sept. 9-12, 2021, with Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken.

The Armory Show, which has been described by critics as a “galvanizing force in the art world and essential to New York’s cultural landscape,” was founded in 1994 by four New York art dealers in support of the artists they represent, Mitchell said.”

“VIP access will allow winners to skip lines and get special treatment throughout this premiere art fair,” she said. “And they will be able to spend time with and get to know Aldy, who knows the show’s organizers and directors, and has extensive experience with it.”

The Armory Show package includes two round-trip plane tickets from JetBlue and access to the show, but winners will have to arrange their own accommodations, Mitchell said.

“This package started with the tickets, and Aldy stepped in to fill it out because he wanted to share his passion and knowledge to connect people with the art world,” she said.

All auction items, including the gift certificates, can be viewed in person from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mondays through Fridays at the Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd., Mitchell said.

Due to COVID, we are limiting the number of guests in the gallery at once, and we would ask people to wear masks, she said.

“People can stop by the Kimball and browse through the items as if they were attending a gala event fundraiser,” Mitchell said. “People can also use that time to use their phones to bid then and there if they want.”

The money raised through the auction will support the Kimball Art Center’s programming that gives the community year-round access to locally, nationally and internationally renowned artists through free exhibits, according to Mitchell.

“The money will also provide critical art education to our visitors, patrons and public schools throughout Utah,” she said. “We also offer other dynamic art experiences, including online and in-person classes in a wide variety of mediums — clay, glass/fusion, watercolors, oils, acrylic, drawing — in single- or multi-day classes for the whole family.”

Additionally, the Kimball Art Center provides extended art training and outreach through its Young Artists’ Academy and Elementary Visual Arts (EVA) programs, Mitchell said.

The Young Artists’ Academy is a weekly program for teens aged 13 to 17 who are serious about art, and the EVA program is essentially a visual-art program the Kimball Art Center takes to Park City’s elementary schools, she said.

“Our mission is to connect people with art, and through these programs and more, we are able to do that,” she said. “We hope people will participate in the auction so we can continue to offer these programs to our community.”