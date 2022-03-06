Kimball Art Center Book Club will flesh out Cathy Park Hong’s ‘Minor Feelings’

Kimball Art Center Book Club will discuss Cathy Park Hong’s “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning” on March 9. The discussion will highlight patrons’ experience with the art center’s current exhibits, Jibade-Khalil Huffman’s “Parallax Distance” and Maia Cruz Palileo’s “Long Kwento.”

Courtesy of the Kimball Art Center

Kimball Art Center curator Nancy Stoaks is looking forward to hearing what people have to say about Cathy Park Hong’s book “Minor Feelings: An Asian American Reckoning.”

“It’s such a powerful exploration of the author’s own experience of being an Asian American in the United states,” Stoaks said. “It’s very moving and powerful, but it’s also accessible in a way that allows people to talk about what her experiences looks like and feels like.”

Stoaks selected the book for the March 9 Kimball Art Center Book Club discussion after visual artist Jibade-Khalil Huffman brought it to her attention.

The book relates on different levels to Huffman’s video-installation exhibit, “Parallax Distance,” which is currently on display alongside Maia Cruz Palileo’s show, “Long Kwento,” at the Kimball Art Center, Stoaks said.

“For our book discussions, I always connect with our exhibiting artists to see what books would be a good fit,” she said. “Khalil suggested a couple of great books that would pair with his exhibition, and we ultimately decided on ‘Minor Feelings.’”

Hong, a poet and essayist and daughter of Korean immigrants, blends memoir, cultural criticism and history to address perceived cultural contradictions surrounding family, friendship, art and politics, much like Huffman examines in his exhibit, Stoaks said.

“I think the book will lead to a powerful conversation,” she said.

The discussion will be led by Paisley Rekdal, Utah’s Poet Laureate, according to Stoaks.

Rekdal presented her book-length poem, “West: a Translation,” at the Kimball Art Center in the spring of 2019.

The presentation coincided with Zhi Lin’s “A Chinaman’s Chance” exhibit hosted by the Kimball Art Center that not only looked at the construction of the railroad, but also the Chinese immigrant communities that had been established in the American West, Stoaks said.

“As soon as we selected (‘Minor Feelings’), I looked for the best scholar and expert who will help us dive deeper into the text,” she said. “Paisley immediately came to mind and I reached out to her and asked if she would be available.”

Rekdall, having already read the book, agreed to lead the discussion.

“I’m so excited to work with Paisley again,” she said. “She’s an amazing poet and scholar, and I think she will bring so much to the conversation.”

All the book club’s in-person discussions take place in the Kimball Art Center galleries, which

facilitates the interplay among the book, discussion and exhibits, Stoaks said.

“I think both the books and the exhibitions create a wonderful space for us to do that as a community,” she said.

Stoaks also enjoys the diversity of the books the club discusses.

“It all stems from the themes in our exhibitions,” she said. “From Pulitzer Prize-winning fiction like Richard Power’s ‘The Overstory’ to incredible science fiction by Octavia Butler to powerful memoirs like Terry Tempest Williams’ ‘When Women Were Birds,’ many participants have been exposed to new books that they might not have picked up on their own, and I know that our current selection will be no exception.”

Registration is not required, although there is an RSVP link on the Kimball Art Center’s website, Stoaks said.