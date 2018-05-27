Kimball Art Center drawing rally returns bigger and louder

Park City Summit County Arts Council and the Kimball Art Center will host the second Monster Drawing Rally from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 31, at the art center, 1401 Kearns Blvd. Admission is $20 in advance or $25 at the door. Children ages 10 and younger will be admitted for free. For information and to register, visit kimballartcenter.org/event/monster-drawing-rally-2.

Last year's Monster Drawing Rally took over the Kimball Art Center and made some creative noise as local artists pounded out works in 50-minute intervals.This year, the Monster Drawing Rally, which is set to be held Thursday, May 31, at the Kimball Art Center, will prove to be bigger and louder, said Jory Macomber, Kimball Art Center executive director.

"There will be 15 to 20 artists working at a time and they will have about an hour to produce a piece of work," he said. "When they finish a piece, we'll have runners put these works on the wall, and people will be able to purchase the works. If one or more people want the same piece, they'll submit their names and we'll flip a card to see who gets it."

The creative process differs from artist to artist, but leads to the common goal — to create a work of art, and two of the goals for the second annual Monster Drawing Rally are to demystify the creative process and connect the public with local professional artists.

The artists are free to create any type of art including paintings, drawings and other mediums.

It gives people a chance to spy on the creative process, to give them a chance to watch the creative process in action..."Hadley Dynak,Park City Summit County Arts Council executive director

"Everyone draws when they're children, but when some kids get into their teens, they stop drawing because they don't think they can anymore, especially when you (only) see a finished piece of work," Macomber said. "When you watch an artist creating a work of art, the process becomes attainable to you. You can see how the artists break up the process."

Hadley Dynak, executive director of the Park City Summit County Arts Council, who partnered with the Kimball Art Center for the event, agrees.

"It gives people a chance to spy on the creative process, to give them a chance to watch the creative process in action," she said. "It's exciting to see something come out of nothing."

The Monster Drawing Rally is a live drawing event and community party that allows spectators not only see how artists create works, but also helps the public build relationships with local artists and grow their art collections.

This year's format is similar to last year's inaugural event, Macomber said.

"The artists will sit on two long tables that will be set up in the Kimball Art Center's main gallery," he said. "Not all the artists are Kimball Art Center teachers, but they are all local artists. We wanted to put an effort in to support local artists."

Both the Kimball Art Center and Park City Summit County Arts Council contacted the artists.

"Many of them were participants last year, and some are new this year," Dynak said. "We did invite all who participated last year, but due to schedules, some couldn't make it."

The money from the purchases will be divided among the Kimball Art Center, the Park City Summit County Arts Council and the artists, Dynak said.

The artists were also asked to submit a piece of previously finished work to a silent auction.

"Since the artists are donating their time, talents and work to the Monster Drawing Rally, we wanted them to get something a little more back, so we are doing this silent auction," Dynak said. "The artists will receive 60 percent of the bid money for their works."

In addition to art, the event will feature music mixes by DJ Finale Grand and light bites provided by Cafe Trio, Twisted Fern, Done to Your Taste, Riverhorse Provisions and the Boneyard.

There will also be a cash bar for adults.

The Monster Drawing Rally is built on a model developed by Southern Exposure, a nonprofit arts organization in San Francisco.

"I knew nothing like this had been done in Park City and I wanted the Park City Summit County Arts Council to help bring it to our community," Dynak said. "We reached out to the Kimball Art Center, because I felt the event fit well with their mission of inspiring and connecting people through the arts."

Macomber concurred.

"We want to be a community center for artistic activity and want our exhibitions to be more interactive," he said. "That's really exciting and different, because in old-school galleries, you walk into quiet places, look at art on the walls, whisper to each other and then walk out. But the Monster Drawing Rally is a loud and chaotic exhibit."

Last year's event exceeded expectations, Macomber said.