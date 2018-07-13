Kimball Art Center fundraiser emphasizes Art Starts Here

Tickets are on sale for the Kimball Art Center’s Art Starts Here Gala, which will run from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, at the Dejoria Center, 970 N. S.R. 34, in Kamas. Tickets can be purchased by visiting http://www.kimballartcenter.org .

Maren Mullin believes that art in Park City starts at the Kimball Art Center.

That's why the nonprofit hosts its annual Art Starts Here gala.

"The gala is the preeminent fundraiser for the Kimball Art Center," said Mullin, who is the gala chair. "It's done once a year and is our biggest single-event fundraiser."

This year's event will be held from 6-9 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 2, at the DeJoria Center in Kamas.

What I love most about the Kimball Art Center is seeing students participate in their first classes...” Maren Mullin, Art Starts Here gala chair Recommended Stories For You

"This is the chance for Kimball Art Center supporters to come and celebrate all the programs the nonprofit does for the community and raise funds so it can continue to do them," Mullin, who owns Gallery MAR, said.

The programs the art center offers include exhibits and arts education, including the EVA program.

"EVA — elementary visual arts program — is a big part of what the Kimball does," Mullin said.

The goal for EVA is to give elementary school students the opportunity to experience the visual arts through their own creativity.

It is also a program that provides children a solid foundation in the visual arts that will allow immediate, creative expression and create a foundation for continued participation at higher levels of learning, according to Mullin.

Each lesson plan has been created by the Kimball Art Center's Education Department, and focuses on teaching visual arts with ties to Utah's Elementary Visual Arts Core Curriculum, she said.

"The Kimball Art Center becomes a lifetime experience for many of these students, and what I love most about the Kimball Art Center is seeing students participate in their first classes," Mullin said. "I also like seeing these students get more involved in other programs. Some of them join the Young Artist Academy or volunteer for the Kimball Art Center. I think this is where the Kimball Art Center makes its biggest impact."

Mullin said Park City is lucky to have an arts organization such as the Kimball Art Center, and the nonprofit is lucky to have a new executive director in Jory Macomber.

"I think it's the perfect time for him to step in and make some great changes that will move the Kimball Art Center forward, including the goal of building a new building in the new arts and culture district," she said.

The gala will start with a cocktail reception at 6 p.m.

The cocktails will be provided by Ogden's Own Distillery, Mullin said.

"We'll also have live music, and Mary Beth Maziarz has put together a jazz quartet for the event," she said.

Mary Beth Maziarz is an award-winning singer and songwriter who lives in Park City, Mullin said.

After the reception, guests will enter the DeJoria Center for a four-course meal, live and silent auctions and artist vignettes.

This year marks the first time the Art Starts Here gala will be held at the DeJoria Center, Mullin said.

"Our goal is to have at least 400 guests, and many of the venues aren't large enough to accommodate this many people," she said. "We wanted to have a place where we could spread out and not be so confined and the DeJoria Center seemed like the perfect place. We are certainly looking forward to working with them."

The silent auction items will include curated artwork from the Park City Kimball Arts Festival artists, along with experiential packages, Mullin said.

Live auction prizes will feature a trip to Antarctica, a safari trip to Botswana, a trip to Montage at Palmetto Bluff and dinner by Savoury Kitchen at Gallery MAR, according to Mullin.

Her favorite live auction item is a playhouse designed by Bjarke Ingels Group, the Danish firm that is designing the new Kimball Art Center building.

"The one-of-a-kind playhouse will be built by Synergy Construction," Mullin said. "The design is rumored to be modeled after the stacked-log structure that was presented for the original Kimball Art Center design when the nonprofit was located in Old Town. The playhouse will be shown at the gala."

A list of live auction items can be found by visiting http://www.kimballartcenter.org.