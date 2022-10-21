Kimball Art Center gets into the spirit of the season with Trick-or-Treat and Tours￼

The Kimball Art Center’s Trick-or-Treat and Tours on Oct. 28, will give ARToberFest attendees a chance to get free candy and take free tours of the “Eat Me, Drink Me” and “Wonderland” exhibits.

David Jackson/Park Record

Halloween will come early to the Kimball Art Center when it presents Trick-or-Treat and Tours on Friday, Oct. 28.

The event, which features four family-friendly exhibit tours between 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., will take place during ARToberFest , a weeklong community celebration presented by Park City Municipal Corp and the Arts Council of Park City at Bonanza Arts Park, said Kimball Art Center Engagement Specialist Amelia O’Neill.

Members of the KAC’s Young Artists’ Academy will be on-site at Bonanza Park, located between S.R. 224 and Bonanza Drive, to lead people back to the art center for free tours, she said.

“We will let them trick-or-treat from our big candy bowl, while a member from our visitor services and education teams gives them the tour,” she said. “The tours will be family-friendly, and each team member will adjust the tours that fit the needs of the groups.”

Groups will tour Jennifer Angus’ “Eat Me, Drink Me,” which consists of patterns and displays created from 2,500 insects and the multi-artist and multimedia exhibit “Wonderland,” featuring works of David Altmejd, Uta Bekaia, Yasue Maetake and Catalina Ouyang that explores transformation, metamorphosis and regeneration through manipulation of the human and animal forms.

“We’ll have a little bit of spooky decor up as well, so things will feel festive for the season,” O’Neill said.

Tours, which are free and require no registration, will start at 6 p.m., 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m., and 7:30 p.m., she said.

The idea for Trick-or-Treat and Tours came together after Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, visited the Kimball Art Center exhibits, according to O’Neill.

“I bumped into her while I was heating up my lunch, and we started talking about the different collaborations we could do,” she said. “Since they are activating the Bonanza Art Park for some events that will include the ARToberFest, we came up with the idea.”