Kimball Art Center invites the public to the space ‘Between Life and Land’￼

Kimball Art Center’s new exhibit “Between Life and Land: Materials,” which will show through April 9, is the first of three exhibits in a series. David Brooks is one of 10 artists who are showing in “Materials,” and his work is called “Death Mask for Landscape.”

The Kimball Art Center ’s newest and arguably the most ambitious exhibit urges the public to consider the space “Between Life and Land.”

The showcase is part of the three-part series that features 30 artists who approach the theme from different perspectives, said the art center’s curator Nancy Stoaks.

The first one, called “Between Life and Land: Materials,” will run through April 9. The second, which is yet to be titled, will open in mid-April, and the last one will open in early September.

“We’re really excited to dedicate a whole year to this series of exhibitions that will open over the course of the coming year,” she said.

“Materials” kicks off the series with works by 10 artists — the late Robert Smithson, the late Nancy Holt , Collin Bradford , David Brooks , Patrick Dean Hubbell , Sara Lynne Lindsay , Stefan Lesueur , Colour Maisch , Mary Mattingly and Rodrigo Valenzuela , Stoaks said.

Legacy of Smithson and Holt

“We are happy to start the conversation of this topic (figuratively) with Robert Smithson and Nancy Holt and their contribution to thinking about our relationship with land,” she said.

Smithson, who passed away in 1973, created the “Spiral Jetty,” one of the first large-scale land artworks located in Corrine. Holt, Smithson’s wife, is known for her work “Sun Tunnels,” a large installation of concrete cylinders that align with the sun during Summer and Winter solstices, located in the Great Basin Desert near Wendover. Smithson built the “Spiral Jetty” in 1970, and Holt, who was Smithson’s wife, arranged “Sun Tunnels,” which opened in 1976, Stoaks said.

“The late 1960s and early 1970s was an interesting time in the history of land art, just at the beginning of the movement,” she said. “Artists like Robert Smithson and Nancy Holt were thinking about what an artwork can be. What it can be made out of and where it can be found. In fact, Smithson’s and Holt’s contributions have been immense.”

Kimball Art Center Executive Director Aldy Milliken has a special connection with “Sun Tunnels,” which he spoke about during an interview with the Park Record in 2020.

He had learned about the installation during an avant-garde class while he was a student at Lewis and Clark College in Portland.

“I was so fascinated that I actually drove from Portland to see it in 1987,” he said. “Ever since then, I’ve carried a photo of the installation in my wallet, and I’ve been back there three or four times.”

Three artistic documentary short films by landscape artists Robert Smithson and Nancy Holt kind of kick off visitors’ experience of the Kimball Art Center’s “Between Life and Land: Materials” exhibit.

While it is impossible to physically bring the “Spiral Jetty” and “Sun Tunnels” to the Kimball Art Center, the exhibit features three films by the artists that are on a continual loop.

“Sun Tunnels” and “Utah Sequences” were directed by Holt, and “Spiral Jetty” was directed by Smithson, Stoaks said.

“These films hover in the area between documentation and art films,” she said. “While you can see the process of the construction of these monumental works, the (images) are overlaid with interesting soundtracks and combined with other imagery that is unique in their own right. They provide interesting conversions between that work from the early 1970s and the more contemporary work we have showing throughout the rest of the gallery.”

David Brooks’ ‘Death Mask for Landscape’

While Holt and Smithson brought history and geology to their art, which put them on this path of creating complex artworks that resonate today, artist David Brooks was also interested in Smithson’s concept of site/nonsite, according to Stoaks.

Smithson spoke about the site being the original material and landscape that is exhibited outside of the walls of the gallery, and the nonsite is this translation into more of a sculptural representation of the site when it comes into the gallery, she said.

Brooks’ installation of “Death Mask for Landscape,” which spotlights the Amazon Rainforest, is rooted in these concepts, Stoaks said.

“David has been traveling to parts of the Rainforest for nearly two decades,” she said. “He has a long history of collaboration with scientists who are doing work down there, and he’s seen how the ecosystem has changed over time.”



His section of the “Between Life and Land” exhibit includes drone footage video of sections of the Rainforest before it was deforested, Stoaks said.

“After he took drone footage, he made three-dimensional aluminum casts of the footage,” she said. “Much like how death masks were made out of molds of people’s faces after they died to memorialize them. These are masks of the land.”

Collin Bradford’s ‘Future Project’

While the change in the Rainforest is evident in deforestation, other changes in the land can be more subtle, which Collin Bradford’s “Future Project” brings to the surface, Stoaks said.

“Collin is a professor of art at Brigham Young University, and he works with different media that focuses on the more geological concept of time,” she said. “Everything we see is undergoing constant change, even though we don’t see it.”



Bradford’s work “Past Perfect,” was inspired by erosion, decomposition and how things break down and are constituted in new forms, Stoaks said.

“Its focus is an image of a rotting tree stump that is on its way of becoming something new,” she said. “The image is overlaid with a ghost-rock graphic that shows the past life of the tree.”

Mary Mattingly’s installation “Soil Stories,” which is part of the Kimball Art Center’s exhibit “Between Life and Land: Materials,” examines the physical traits of dirt, which was done with the help of people across the country. She invited people to send her samples of the soil from their regions, and then created an installation of more than 300 jars that are halfway filled with these samples.

Mary Mattingly’s ‘Soil Stories’

Speaking of erosion and decomposition, Mary Mattingly’s installation “Soil Stories” examines the physical traits of dirt, which was done with the help of people across the country, Stoaks said.

“Mary invited people to send her samples of the soil from their regions, and then created an installation of more than 300 jars that are halfway filled with these samples,” she said. “You can see the different colors and textures of the soil, as well as some small twigs or other vegetation in some.”



“Soil Stories” was part of a larger project called the Ecotopian Library, a “long-term project that stems from the belief that art and ecotopian thought can be part of cultivating systemic social change,” according to Mattingly’s website, marymattingly.com.

“The project covered a lot of different topics from forestry to literature and political and social science to create a collection of knowledge to help people think of different ways they engage with their land and establish more ethical and ecological practices,” Stoaks said. “In addition to the jars, Mattingly asked people to submit essays and soil stories from the perspective of the soil.”

Stefan Lesueur’s ‘Sky Lights’

Like Mattingly’s “Soil Stories,” Stefan Lesueur’s “Sky Lights” was made with public participation, Stoaks said.

“He had people video sections of the sky where they live and record themselves talking about what they saw and about their relationship to the particular place,” she said.

The video includes footage from skies in Germany, Japan, Iran, Syria, Italy, Columbia, the United States and Chile.

“It’s a nice meditation about how all the people who sent in submissions related to their places,” Stoaks said.

Rodrigo Valenzuela’s ‘Meditations on Land’

Another “Between Life and Land” artist, Rodrigo Valenzuela, has a connection with Chile.

“He is originally from Chile, but lives in Utah now,” Stoaks said. “He came to the United States as an immigrant.”



Valenzuela’s video titled “Meditations on Land” relates to his personal stories that speak broadly about immigration, day labor and undocumented workers and those things, according to Stoaks.



“It’s an interesting, seven-minute, slowed-down meditation about his physical relationship to land, and he leaves it ambiguous,” she said. “He’s halfway buried in the dirt, and you can see the way his hands interact with the dirt.”

Diné artist Patrick Dean Hubbell’s “Visual” spotlights works that have been created by using natural earth pigments he gathered from his homeland. His works will show through April 9 as part of the Kimball Art Center’s “Between Life and Land: Materials” exhibit.

Patrick Dean Hubbell’s ‘Visual’

If Valenzuela’s work comes from being buried in the land, Diné artist Patrick Dean Hubbell’s “Visual” spotlights works that have been created by using natural earth pigments he gathered from his homeland, Stoaks said.

“This work really speaks to the literal connection of place and using landscapes to create,” she said.

Lynne Lindsay’s ‘Decomposing Quilt’

Lynne Lindsay’s projected video installation of “Decomposing Quilt” is also culled from items found in her homeland, Stoaks explained.

“Lynne’s work is often an exploration of herself and past, and to create this video piece, she went to the sites where her family members were either born or passed away and gathered materials like soils, flowers and grasses,” she said.

Lindsay crafted these raw materials into sheets of organic fabric by combining them with a binder and then dehydrating them, before sewing them into quilt squares that were placed into sealed photo stands, according to Stoaks.

“Lynne then filmed their process of decomposing over time, and each one of the squares decomposes at a different rate,” she said. “When you watch the video, it feels like the work is alive. And once the decomposing ends, the film reverses and you see these squares return to their full color and life.”

“Beautiful Pieces,” by Salt Lake City-based artist Colour Maisch, is one of the installations in the Kimball Art Center’s “Between Land and Life” exhibit combines traditional and nontraditional materials such as dry grasses, porcelain and a tray of ink.

Colour Maisch’s ‘Beautiful Pieces‘

The last installation of “Between Life and Land: Materials” is Colour Maisch’s “Beautiful Pieces,” Stoaks said.

“Colour is a Salt Lake City-based artist who combines traditional and nontraditional materials,” she said. “She has covered foraged and dry grasses with porcelain. So the texture is still maintained, but transformed and abstracted.”

Some of these porcelain-covered strands and clumps are placed in pans of ink, Stoaks said.

“Colour is interested in making the passing of time more visible, and when she places these pieces in the ink, the ink changes them over time as it is absorbed into the grass and cracks in the porcelain,” she said.

Exhibit inspired events

In addition to the exhibit, the Kimball Art Center has set aside space for various interactive projects for kids and adults, Stoaks said.

Those projects include cairn building, painting with water, making quilts and reshaping landscapes, she said.

“We will also do some great programs and art talks over the course of the year,” she said. (Check the website kimballartcenter.org) for updates. “This has been a project we’ve been thinking about for more than a year. Each exhibit will be very different, and we are excited to bring it here to the Kimball Art Center.”