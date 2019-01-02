Kimball Art Center offering a chance to explore Antarctica

The Kimball Art Center will accept bids for a November excursion to Antarctica via the Ocean Endeavor cruise ship through Friday, Jan. 4. Bids can be emailed to amy.roberts@kimballartcenter.org .

The Kimball Art Center is offering a chance for a lucky winner to have an encounter with the edge of the world.

The nonprofit is accepting opportunity drawing bids for a Quark Expeditions' trip to Antarctica, said Amy Roberts, the Kimball Art Center's director of communication. Amy Roberts writes a weekly column for The Park Record.

Quark Expeditions is a travel company that offers excursions to the North and South polar regions.

The trip to Antarctica is tied in with an upcoming February exhibit called "Cold Places," which features images by wildlife and landscape photographer Sue Flood.

It will be a great opportunity for someone to explore the seventh continent. That's something that not a lot of people get to do..."

"Some of her work features the Antarctic and Arctic regions, and most of her trips she does through Quark Expeditions," Roberts said. "So she was able to help us secure a donation through them for a trip to Antarctica."

The public can bid on the trip, by emailing Roberts at amy.roberts@kimballartcenter.org by Friday, Jan. 4. The expedition is set to visit the South Shetland Islands and Antarctic Peninsula (across the sea from the southern reaches of Chile and Argentina) from Nov. 5-15 and include a twin-porthole cabin on the Ocean Endeavor cruise ship

"We are encouraging people to submit their best offers," she said. "We aren't doing this like an eBay process. We just want people to give us their best bids."

The expedition, a $9,995 value, is for one person, but the winner can take a friend, spouse or child for an additional $6,000.

"While a lot of people prefer to travel solo, we didn't want to discourage anyone from bidding," Roberts said. "The trip will complement Sue's exhibit, and it will be a great opportunity for someone to explore the seventh continent. That's something that not a lot of people get to do. So if you're a little adventurous and generous, this opportunity is right for you."

The money from the winning bid will benefit the Kimball Art Center.

"The money, as with any donation, supports our free, year-round exhibitions, art education programs in the public schools and our community events that promote our mission to inspire and connect through art," she said. "Obviously, we appreciate any and all donations because they help bring creativity to our community."

Roberts hopes the bidding will get people excited for Flood's exhibition, which will open to the public on Feb. 15. She also hopes the bids will raise awareness of Antarctic conservation efforts.

"We believe art should create dialog," Roberts said. "When we talk about tough issues like climate change, we feel this opportunity and the exhibit can become a catalyst to start important conversations about it."

Images of Antarctica taken by Flood, which she took during a Quark Expeditions trip, can be seen on the Kimball Art Center's Facebook page.

"We hope the page will also inspire people to email me their bids," Roberts said.