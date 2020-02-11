Kimball Art Center’s Art of Love is an alternative to candy and flowers

The Kimball Art Center wants to challenge Valentine’s Day celebrators to ditch the flowers and candy and give each other the Art of Love, a night of creativity, dinner and libations, at St. Regis Deer Valley.

The cost is $75 per person, and the price includes dinner, drinks, art instruction and art supplies. All participants must be ages 18 or older.

The night, which will start at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 14, will feature a buffet, which will include vegan options, and the opportunity to make one, two or three pieces of art with the help of Kimball Art Center instructors, said Amy Roberts, the nonprofit’s director of marketing.

The art projects include a fused-glass candle holder, a watercolor flower bouquet and a one-of-a-kind ink print that is made during a monoprinting session, she said.

“Attendees can make all three projects or spend their time mastering one,” Roberts said. “All skill levels are welcome and this is a judgment-free zone. Even if you don’t know which end of the paintbrush to use, our expert instructors will help you create a lasting memory.”

Although Valentine’s Day is known as a celebration for couples, the Art of Love is open to everyone, Roberts said.

“Why not treat yourself or bring your bestie,” she said.

Art of Love is another way for Kimball Art Center to fulfill its mission to inspire and connect the community through creativity, Roberts said.

“We know that art brings people together, it is a catalyst for new ideas, and an opportunity to learn from another’s perspective,” she said. “We hope people will find inspiration, form a connection, and deepen their appreciation for the artistic process.”

The artistic process, which encompasses the different ways people make art or solve problems, is also therapeutic, according to Roberts.

“(It) reduces stress, boosts self-esteem, enhances problem-solving skills, fuels imagination and opens the heart and mind to possibilities,” she said. “You’ll be hard pressed to find those same benefits by going to dinner and a movie.”