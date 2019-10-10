Kimball Art Center’s ARToberFest brings creativity to the community

The Kimball Art Center will creatively celebrate autumn with ARToberFest, an afternoon party that will feature gallery tours, art demonstrations, pumpkin painting, live music and games and prizes.

The event, which first occurred when Kimball Art Center moved into its current location at 1401 Kearns Blvd. in 2015, will run from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12.

Admission is free, although some of the activities will require $2 tickets, said Amy Roberts, Kimball Art Center’s director of marketing.

“Most projects only cost one ticket to help cover the cost of materials and supplies,” Roberts said during an email exchange. “The games are two tickets, and all participants are guaranteed a prize.”

The idea for ARToberFest is to offer art projects for all ages, she said.

“There’s an opportunity to contribute to a community clay sculpture, which is a bit like a community mural, but in 3D,” Roberts said. “And Green Urban Lunchbox will be there with a cider press for fresh apple cider too.”

Attendees also have the opportunity to paint pumpkins provided by The Market at Park City.

“They donated 250 “sugar” pumpkins, which are smaller than a soccer ball but bigger than a softball; the perfect size for kids to paint,” Roberts said.

Cookie decorating will be a new ARToberFest event this year.

“We’ll have an edible art station where participants can purchase a fall-themed sugar cookie and decorate it in tasty shades of orange, yellow and crimson,” Robets said.

ARToberFest allows the Kimball Art Center to further its mission, which is to “inspire and connect through art,” according to Roberts.

“Events like ARTobertFest help Kimball Art Center engage with the community and participants often leave with a deeper appreciation for the creative process, as well as a better understanding of how art is a critical part of a healthy, vibrant, and sustainable society,” she said. “ARToberFest showcases not only what Kimball Art Center offers, but it also highlights the benefits of the creative process and is a tangible reminder of why art matters. Art is more than pretty pieces that hang on a wall. It creates thoughtful dialogue.”

Art also opens people up to other points of view, Roberts said.

“It is a much-needed reminder that we can all look at the same thing and draw radically different conclusions, yet share our thoughts respectfully,” she said. “Think for a moment about how foreign that sounds. You can’t log onto social media or watch the news without people screaming why their view is the right one. But that doesn’t happen in an art gallery or class. Art is a safe place to welcome new ideas and consider and learn from another person’s perspective.”

Not all the art at ARToberFest will be visual. The Ecker Hill String Band, consisting of music students at Ecker Hill Junior High School, will perform throughout the day.

“Kimball Art Center is a home for artistic expression and we are thrilled to be able to showcase the young talent in our community,” Roberts said. “Oftentimes, children who struggle with math and reading will flourish in an art class. When they realize they’re good at art, they shift their thinking. Their self-esteem improves dramatically. … but more than any of that, they believe in themselves.”

This is why art matters to Roberts, she said.

“It encourages and fosters new ways of thinking,” she said. “We need a generation of people who will look at the challenges facing our planet, our country, and our community, and offer up new solutions.”