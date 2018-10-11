Kimball Art Center’s ARToberFest celebrates seasonal creativity

Kimball Art Center wants the community to celebrate the two As — autumn and art — so it has set aside Saturday, Oct. 13, for ARToberFest.

The event, inspired by the Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest, will run from 1-5 p.m. and give the public the opportunity to create, observe and learn about art, said Amy Roberts, Kimball Art Center director of communications.

The Kimball Art Center ceramic studios staff will present ceramic demos and the public can participate in autumn-themed printmaking, exhibit tours, pumpkin painting and trick-or-treat bag decorating, Roberts said.

"The pumpkin painting and trick-or-treat bag decorating will be offered while supplies last," she said. "We'll also have some leaf print-making activities as well."

Although admission to ARToberFest is free, the cost to paint pumpkins and decorate the bags is $2, according to Roberts.

The Park City Nursery, which donated the pumpkins to paint, will also be on site to sell flowers during the festival

Proceeds of the flower sales will be divided between the Kimball Art Center and Park City Nursery, Roberts said.

The Art Center will also offer guided tours of the current Kimball Art Center exhibit, "Body and Soul," which features works by 25 Utah artists.

The tours will run at 2 p.m and 4 p.m., according to Roberts.

"Those are the only events that are scheduled," she said. "The rest of the activities will be going on all day and people just need to show up to do them."

The Ecker Hill String Band will add some atmosphere to the festival at 1:30 p.m. and 2:15 p.m.

"This ensemble is composed of 12 students from the school's sixth and seventh grades," Roberts said.

Food will also be available to purchase, and a beer and wine garden is available for adults.

"Ellies Cafe will offer an ARToberFest menu that will include soft pretzels with maple grain mustard, reuben sandwiches with Russian dressing, German potato salad, apple strudel and other ARToberFest dishes," Roberts said. ARToberFest ties into the Kimball Art Center's mission to inspire and connect people through art, Roberts said.

"Anytime we can invite members of the community to come see what we do and inspire them, we feel like we have fulfilled part of that mission," she said. "Art doesn't happen only in a painting class, because you can create art and be inspired by a variety of ways," she said. "If you have looked outside, you can see what a fantastic artist Mother Nature is with the fall colors and snow-capped mountains."