KT Tunstall ‘grateful’ for her 4-night residency at the Egyptian Theatre

Award-winning Scottish singer and songwriter KT Tunstall will play four nights at the Egyptian Theatre starting Jan. 6. Tunstall is currently recording the final installment of an album trilogy based on the themes of the soul, body and mind.

Photo by Piper Ferguson

KT Tunstall has a special place in her heart for Park City.

The award-winning Scottish singer and songwriter has enjoyed what she calls the “best skiing in the world,” and has been part of the Sundance Film Festival’s BMI Snowball performances.

In addition, Tunstall has another musical connection with the Sundance Institute as a composer’s lab fellow.

So she is thrilled to be returning to Park City to perform a four-night residency from Jan. 6-9 at the Egyptian Theatre.

“There have been years when I come to Park City just to watch films during the festival and I’ve seen some amazing films in the Egyptian Theatre,” she said. “So it’s exciting to come back and play it.”

The four nights will give the Grammy-nominated performer a chance to open up her catalog of songs that reach back to 2004.

“You feel much more able to dig deeper and play songs you don’t usually play and tackle some covers by people I haven’t played before,” she said. “I want the show to be as dynamic as possible and be like a journey. So the setlists will go from full-tempo ruckuses down to me just picking a guitar.”

Through it all, Tunstall hopes the audience will be able to hear her lyrics.

“This is something I put a lot of effort into, and it’s an important part of the craft for me,” she said. “I love Joni Mitchell and Bob Dylan and other very poetic lyricists.”

While writing her songs, Tunstall tries to push herself to create something fresh.

“I’ve always had this in-built filter,” she said. “If I’m writing and feel like I’m coming up on something I’ve heard before, I’ll try to avoid it.”

One thing Tunstall doesn’t avoid is revealing her true feelings with each word, something her longtime co-writer, Martin Terefe, taught her.

“I remember working on my first album and there is a song called ‘False Alarm,” which is one of my favorite songs on the album,” she said. “It’s about a friendship that had completely gone south. We were best friends and musicians working together, and we completely broke up as friends.”

While writing the song, Tunstall worried that it would sound too much like a “personal therapy session.”

“I remember coming up with the opening lines — ‘I’m trying to put this thing to bed/I’ve drugged it in its sleep/there isn’t many memories I’m comfortable to keep’ and it felt so vulnerable,” she said. “I worried that they were just too much.”

Terefe felt differently.

“He said, ‘No, KT. This is exactly what you should be writing. This is the good stuff,’” Tunstall said. “I found in an early lesson from a trusted collaborator that you should be in an uncomfortable place sometimes to write good material.”

Tunstall carries that lesson into her new project, three albums that are based on the concepts of the soul, the body and the mind.

She has already released “Kin” and “Wax,” which respectively address the soul and body, and she’s currently working on a yet-to-be-titled mind album she plans to release in the summer.

“‘Kin’ came from a place of breakdown for me,” she said. “My marriage split up. My father passed. I sold everything I owned and changed continents. So, writing and recording ‘Kin’ felt like a resurrection and coming into a new phase of life.”

“Wax,” the body installment, had another profound effect on Tunstall.

“Halfway through the promotional tour of that album, I lost hearing in my left ear,” she said. “So, at that point, I thought about what was going to happen while I was making the mind album.”

Tunstall didn’t have to wonder too long, because she watched the world lose its mind over the past year and a half.

“We went through this collective madness — COVID, political division,” she said. “I have been saying to friends that I’m sure the world has always been crazy, but it really feels intense at the moment.”

Writing and recording the three albums have helped Tunstall expand her creative process.

“I think of myself as being fenced in, so the only thing I can do is dig,” she said. “I found myself drilling down and getting deep with these three subjects, which are expansive, fascinating places.”

While COVID has inspired Tunstall’s songwriting, being locked down over the past year and a half also gave her the opportunities to collaborate with other artists — Queen’s Roger Taylor, actor/singer Alan Cumming, singer-songwriter Chris Leonard and electronic artist and DJ Tep No.

“I’ve never done so many collaborations, which I think that’s the silver lining of lockdown and COVID,” she said. “I just find myself saying yes so much more, because I have the bandwidth for it. I’m usually on the tour-go-round, where I’m either touring or making and promoting an album. So it was nice to have some extra breathing space to say yes to some of these projects.”

Tunstall also wrote a musical during the lockdown.

“It’s an adaptation of ‘Saving Grace,’ a film by Craig Ferguson,” she said. “It’s a moving and very funny story about a middle-aged woman, who is a botanist. She gets into financial difficulty so she starts growing weed.”

With all of those projects on the table, Tunstall is grateful for the chance to perform in Park City again.

“I’m incredibly grateful for people who are buying tickets to come to the show, especially in the circumstances,” she said. “As a musician, and having worked for 15 years, what most excites me is developing actual friendships with people at great venues in great places such as this. We are going to be absolutely as safe as possible. We will make sure we are aware and respectful of everyone’s safety.”