Kurt Bestor celebrates 35 years of Christmas concerts￼

Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor returns to Park City to play his intimate Christmas Concerts Dec. 22-25 at the Egyptian Theatre.

Photo by Barry Martak

For 35 years, Kurt Bestor has brought joy to the masses through his extravagant Christmas concerts in Salt Lake City and throughout the Intermountain West.

In 2010, the Emmy Award-winning composer was convinced to do something different. His manager and Randy Barton, the Egyptian Theatre manager, talked him into performing a run of intimate Christmas shows in Park City.

“I was really nervous about it, because when you’re wrapped up by a bunch of instruments, it’s like a safety net,” Bestor said. “When you take those people away, it takes a moment of trust to do without them.”

Developing that trust has turned into a Park City tradition that Bestor will continue Dec. 22-25 at the Egyptian Theatre .

“I have really enjoyed these performances, because I can ease out of the season in Park City,” he said. “The intimate concerts allow the audience to hear all the instruments. And that allows me to do a lot of different songs that I don’t normally get to do.”

This year, Bestor will be accompanied by who he calls the Summit Philharmonic Orchestra, a string quartet led by violinist Aaron Ashton .

“I like having him play,” Bestor said. “That way everything doesn’t just center on me.”

The concerts will also feature other acoustic musicians, including guitarist Michael Dowdle , according to Bestor.

“I’ll bring my flugelhorn, harmonica and other things, but that’s the palette — the colors I’m going to use at the concerts,” he said. “They all seem to work with any style and song.”

The concerts this year will pay tribute to Ukraine, Bestor said.

“‘Carol of the Bells comes from Ukraine, and I’ve worked out an arrangement in homage and prayer for the people there,” he said.

The piece will then segue into an original work, “Prayer of the Children,” which some fans consider Bestor’s trademark tune.

“I think that will be a special moment in the show,” he said.

There will be some lighthearted moments in the concerts as well, Bestor promised.

“Aaron and I will do ‘Ding Dong Merrily on High,’” he said. “We did it last year and it showcases his fiddle, and it was really popular.”

Bestor is looking forward to playing his version of “A Bleak Midwinter.”

“I think the people in Park City will really appreciate it, because it kind of paints a pretty picture when the strings play on it,” he said. “It kind of captures that beautiful moment of the first snow, where the snow coats the ground and almost feels like a warm blanket.”

Speaking of the white flakes, Bestor will add his own version of “Let It Snow” to honor the early snowfall this year.

“Some years when I’ve gone up there, the snow has been slim pickings,” he said. “But I have a feeling this year will be different.”

Bestor enjoys arranging and performing his acoustic shows in Park City.

“They are nice, because I can hear the composition and the inner workings of each song,” he said. “When I strip away the drums, and when I strip away all the extra musicians, I can hear what the song has at its core.”

Bestor also enjoys his interactions with his audiences.

“There are people in the audience literally at my feet because the Egyptian Theatre puts the Pharaoh Club tables right at the front of the stage,” he said. “I can feel the humans right there and when I look, I can see their smiles.”

That intimacy spreads throughout the theater’s 300 seats, Bestor said.

“When I play Park City I have no idea who will be in the audience or what country they are visiting from, because there are a lot of out-of-towners who mostly don’t know me,” he said. “So when I get on stage, I know the music, but I don’t know what I’m going to say as far as banter goes.”

Sometimes the feedback from the banter inspires Bestor to take the concerts in different directions.

“I’ve been known to switch out a song because someone in the Park City audience was from France,” he said. “Or if I know of a child in the audience who plays a piano, I will sometimes play a song just for them. Sometimes I embarrass myself on stage, but with all of those things, the concerts suddenly become very personable. It’s all part of the fun.”

In addition to adding these special segments to the concerts, Bestor is focusing on his first holiday album, “An Airus Christmas Volume 1,” which was released as “A Kurt Bestor Christmas” a few years later.

“I started doing Christmas concerts because I had a CD, but I was told by the label that I couldn’t just release a CD,” he said. “I was told that I needed to do a concert, which was something that I wasn’t planning on.”

That first concert snowballed into his shows over the past 35 years, which led to another challenge for Bestor.

“I know as an artist when people come to a concert they want to hear the hits, but if I did that every year, people would say that they have already heard them and seen me perform them,” he said. “So I try to make the concerts different each year by making 65% of the show songs that you know, and then I try to bring something new every year.”

Still, Bestor is grateful he has been able to bring the seasonal spirit to his audiences over the past three-and-a-half decades.

“I don’t take those years for granted, and I will tell you right now that I’ve committed to reaching 50 years of the Kurt Bestor Christmas,” he said. “But right now, we’ll concentrate on 12 or 13 years in Park City.”