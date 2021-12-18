Kurt Bestor turns up the love in his Christmas return to the Egyptian Theatre

Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor will bring back his acoustic Christmas concerts for a four-night run from Dec. 22-25 at the Egyptian Theatre.

Courtesy of Blackrock Creative Management

Kurt Bestor is ready to bring his intimate Christmas concerts back to the Egyptian Theatre on Dec. 22-25 after putting all of his live performances on hold last year.

“I’m coming back,” said the Emmy-winning composer. “I know it was only one year, but it seems like years.”

Bestor is naming this year’s holiday concerts “A Return to the Magic.”

“That’s not so much an evocative invitation, because it’s the musicians and me who are returning to the magic,” he said. “We just did a show in St. George in front of a live audience and all the musicians were talking about how good it feels to be playing in that setting again.”

Not performing a live Christmas show in 2020 due to COVID-19 was a strange experience for Bestor.

“I’ve been doing live concerts for 34 years and then skipping a year, because of the pandemic, was weird,” he said. “I really don’t want to go through that again.”

Although Bestor and his band didn’t perform live, they did stream a Christmas concert online.

“We had an eight-camera shoot, and all of the musicians were masked,” he said. “We worked with a company called Cornerstone, and it turned out to be a really nice-looking production.”

Still, Bestor missed the interaction with the audience.

“I had to imagine people there, and I’m somebody who is used to telling jokes and stories,” he said. “So when I didn’t hear laughs or applause, it felt really odd. There was this surrealness with everything.”

Bestor’s Egyptian Theatre run this year, which begins Wednesday, will feature a new component — a string quartet.

“I got a little grant money from the government for my shows and I decided to hire some additional musicians,” he said. “I wanted to give these musicians a little extra income to help them with the income they lost last year.”

In addition, Bestor will perform some seasonal songs that he recorded for his new album, “Christmas Time Is Here,” his first yuletide album in 20 years.

“I swore I was never going to do another Christmas album after the last one, but I had so many songs that I had written that I had never recorded,” he said.

Songs on the album include originals such as “The First Christmas Day” and “Where in the World Is Christmas,” as well as new arrangements of traditional songs like “In the Bleak Midwinter,” “The Coventry Carol” and “Still, Still Still.”

“I have embraced my Christmasness,” he said. “For a while it kind of bothered me that people only knew me for Christmas. But having been away from it for a year, I realized when someone writes my obituary, ‘Christmas Boy’ will be up at the top, and I can think of a lot worse things.”

Bestor began performing unplugged and acoustic holiday concerts at the Egyptian Theatre in 2010, and these quaint performances have given audiences a new perception of the man who is known for his extravagant and full-orchestra productions.

“In the Egyptian people can really hear the piano, which is how I wrote all the songs I play to begin with,” he said. “I’m also very close to the audience to where I can see faces and their Christmas sweaters. There’s a closeness to these performances, and it reminds me of when I watched Nirvana’s unplugged concert on MTV. Seeing the band devoid of all the guitar effects and things like that made me feel closer to them and their music.”

Bestor feels an importance to this year’s Christmas concerts.

“This new COVID variant has put the scare in us again, and we’re still in the midst of the pandemic,” he said. “But what happens with the musicians and the audiences during a performance is we all kind of forget what sides we were on, because Christmas is a great vehicle to carry this feeling of unity, this feeling of love. I’m sure within 15 minutes after the show people turned on their CNN and Fox News, but I did feel it is my responsibility to turn down the temperature and turn up the love.”