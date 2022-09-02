Labor Day used book sale is back with some adjustments

The Friends of the Park City Library will host its annual Labor Day used book sale Sept. 4-5 at the Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave. Funds raised from the sale will supplement the library’s budget and help pay for items, maintenance and librarian training.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record

The Friends of the Park City Library’s annual Labor Day used book sale is a time to celebrate literature and share the love of books with the community.

The sale, which runs this year Sept. 4-5, is also a time to raise money to supplement the library’s annual budget, said Friends of the Park City Library board member Signe Jordet.

“For a small- to medium-sized town, we have a remarkable library,” Jordet said. “One of the things we’ve been able to fund are the toys that people can check out — sledding equipment during the winter, or tools that people can check out to do some work around their homes.”

In addition to helping fund other items such as dog toys and telescopes, the book sale also helps the library maintain its YouCreate Lab, a green-screen room, the teen area remodeling and sponsor the Music on the Patio singer-songwriter series, said board member Cathy Lanigan.

“We also sponsor a lot of youth programming and pay a stipend for our summer interns,” she said. “We have two students from Park City High School who intern for the library.”

The Labor Day book sale funds are also used to further the education of Park City Library’s staff, Jordet said.

“Friends have been able to make meaningful supplementation to send our librarians to workshops, courses and conventions,” she said.

In the past, the Friends of the Park City Library hosted the used book sale for three days, but this year the organization has scaled it back to Sunday and Monday, Lanigan said.

“We have very little storage room, so instead of doing one big sale, we decided to do three sales throughout the year,” she said.

The first was over July 4 weekend, and the other will be held in a few months, according to Lanigan.

“We really had such great success with the July 4 pop-up sales, so we decided to continue that as a way for the community to casually interact with each other and the friends of the library,” she said.

Although the sale was cut back a day, the format is essentially the same, according to Jordet.

Friends of the Park City Library members will get first dibs for two hours on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m. before the sale opens to the public from noon until 4 p.m., she said,

Community members who want to become a Friends of the Park City Library member can email Jean Daly at jean.m.daly@gmail.com or by visiting parkcitylibrary.org/friends-of-the-library.

Monday’s hours for the public start at 10 a.m., and the Book Bag Happy Hour will run from 2-4 p.m., Lanigan said.

“That’s when people can purchase a bag for $15 and fill it with as many books as they can,” she said.

Book Bag Happy Hour aside, the books will generally cost $2 for hardcover and $1 for paperback and children’s books, Lanigan said.

“We’ll have a lot of cookbooks,” she said. “We also have a lot of children’s and young adult books, and we dedicated Room 101 to solely adult fiction books.”

Longtime book-sale attendees will notice the lack of audio and visual items this year, Jordet said.

“There are very few CDs and DVDs in the children’s categories, and none in the categories for grown ups,” she said.

Lanigan’s favorite part of the sale, which usually takes four hours to move the books from storage to set up on the library’s third floor, is the chance to interact with library patrons and other community members.

“I absolutely love it when somebody is looking at a book that happens to be one I’ve just read,” she said. “It’s also great when someone visits in the morning, and then they come in later that day and the next day. It happens all the time.”

Jordet loves seeing the excitement on the children’s faces.

“I love it when the kids bring their books up to the table to check out and they just open the books up at the table because they can’t wait to read them,” she said.