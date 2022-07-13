Laney Jones will present a concert full of ‘Stories Up High’

Singer-songwriter Laney Jones will perform a free concert July 14 at the Great Lawn at High Star Ranch. Jones is currently on tour in support of her new album, “Stories Up High.”

Photo by Libby Danforth

The last time Laney Jones played in the Park City area was in 2017 at Deer Valley’s Snow Park Amphitheater.

This year the Nashville-based singer-songwriter is heading out to Kamas for a July 14 performance on the Great Lawn at High Star Ranch.

“That area of the country is super beautiful,” Jones said. “We’re pumped for it.”

Jones is currently touring in support of her new album, “Stories Up High,” the follow-up to her self-titled 2016 album.

“I really wanted to grow as a musician,” Jones said, addressing the six-year gap between releases. “There is so much noise out there, so you have to put out something you’re proud of. And I wanted to make sure I could say exactly what I wanted to say in a way that is truly satisfying to my soul.”

To fulfill that goal, Jones worked on a few tracks with producer Andrija Tokic at Nashville’s famed Bomb Shelter studio.

Tokic, who likes to record music analog and not digital, is known for his work with the Alabama Shakes and Langhorne Slim.

“Andrija is an amazing talent in his own right, and he found the right people, these amazing players, for the songs,” Jones said. “We felt really respected. Everyone had an open mind and really listened. Sometimes you go into the studio and get trampled on.”

Tokic also found ways to bring what Jones heard in her head out into the open.

“For one song, ‘If Life Is,’ I heard a musical saw that floated up into space at the end of the song, and he really translated all of these psychedelic elements,” she said. “It was just so cool to work on these ideas together.”

Jones also worked with her husband, Brian Dowd, on other tracks in their home.

“Brian is my drummer, and he played drums and bass while I played the rest of the stuff on the songs we did at home,” she said.

Throughout the process, Jones made sure the music matched what the lyrics needed, which was important because she really didn’t start writing lyrics until she was in college.

“So, I’ve only been doing that for about a decade, but once I started, the craft spoke to me,” she said. “It was very cathartic in a way, and you can get to know a person through the songs they write.”

Songwriting is an expansion of what Jones used to do as a child, growing up in Florida.

“I was the youngest in my family, and I would just go out and wander by myself amongst nature,” she said. “I’d walk around the orange groves like a little transcendental meditative person. I had all of these thoughts about things, and I feel that songwriting now is how I get those ideas out.”

Sometimes, sharing those ideas can be unnerving.

“It can be intimidating to put yourself out there, and I think that’s why it took me so long to make this last record,” she said.

Still, Jones feels a need to make music.

“I don’t come from a musical family, so I sought it out on my own,” she said. “And that ties in with what I’ve been thinking a lot about lately, which is that the ultimate form of creativity is carving out your own path of what you want your life to look like.”

Jones also loves how music can package important messages in appealing and digestible packages.

“That’s why I love art in general,” she said. “Besides making things that are beautiful and magical, music is always a place where you can speak in a deeper way that people are comfortable with.”

Jones promised the July 14 concert will feature some older songs as well as some new songs, which haven’t been recorded, yet.

“The live show has evolved, because we are always writing new songs,” she said. “I started out performing with acoustic instruments but have grown into more indie, psyche, folk stuff. And some songs we will play are some that we’re still working on. So, when we’re on stage, we’ll have whatever is around us color them.”

Speaking of the future, Jones is already planning a new album.

“We already have a record worth of songs, but we want to make sure we get things right,” she said. “At the same time, we don’t want to wait as long as we did between the last two records. So we will probably start recording in the fall, so we’ll have a new one out next year.”