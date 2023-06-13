Latino Arts Festival grooves to Canyons Village

Members of the Viva El Folklore International Dance group perform el Sinaloense, a traditional dance from Sinaloa, Mexico during the 2017 Christian Center of Park City and the Park City/Summit County Arts Council’s Latino Arts Festival at the Park City Library. This year’s event, which will be produced soley by the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, will take place June 16-18 at Canyons Village. The event will feature more than 26 visual artists and 16 performers. Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst

The 2023 Latino Arts Festival is on the move.

To ensure the artists, performers, vendors and attendees have the space to enjoy this year’s experience, scheduled for June 16-18, organizers have moved the event to Canyons Village, said Jocelyn Scudder, the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County executive director.

“We wanted to make the festival a profitable endeavor for the artists, and we wanted a place where lots of people could gather,” she said. “There were other options — Library Field at the Park City Library, or City Park — but as we took this on with the goals of elevating and broadening the scale, going to a resort with a stage and amenities is an exciting development for us.”

The sponsor that helped this happen was the Canyons Village Management Association or the CVMA, Scudder said.

Andrea Zavala, Arts Council of Park City's community inclusion and engagement coordinator

“We are grateful to be working with them,” she said.

Whitney Ryan, CVMA’s director of marketing and public relations, feels the same as Scudder.

“Canyons Village Management Association (CVMA) is thrilled to welcome the Latino Arts Festival for the first time ever to Canyons Village this summer,” Ryan said. “As a part of our commitment to creating a diverse environment and entertainment options for visitors and locals alike, we hope you’ll join us in celebrating the Latino community through art, live music, food, and young and emerging artists.”

While there are different parking lots located throughout Canyons Resort, Scudder encourages festival-goers to park in the Cabriolet lot at the bottom of the resorts and ride the gondolas to the village.

“The Cabriolet lot is the most accessible,” she said.

Canyons is the perfect place to present more than 26 visual artists and 16 performers, as well as six food vendors, said Andrea Zavala, community inclusion and engagement coordinator and elite programmer. (See accompanying lists and schedule)

“It’s a celebration of the different cultures of countries that include Ecuador, Argentina, Brazil, Peru, Mexico, Chile, Columbia, Bolivia, Uruguay, Venezuela, Dominican Republic and El Salvador,” she said. “While the cultures of the different Latino countries may be similar, there are different layers from the different places we come from. So, the goal I wanted this year was to have most of these cultural backgrounds featured in the festival. I wanted to create an event where people can enjoy themselves, experience the community and learn about our different cultures and backgrounds, eat our food, hear our music and see how artists utilize their different backgrounds in their art.”

This year also marks the first time the Arts Council of Park City & Summit County will serve as the festival’s sole producer, according to Scudder.

“The festival was founded by the Christian Center of Park City, and we have been involved since its inception in 2016,” she said.

That year, Maximo Ventura was then the Christian Center of Park City’s Latino outreach coordinator, according to Scudder.

“Max had this vision to showcase Latino art and culture, and the festival started small with two or three dancers and one or two vendors,” she said.

The festival was added on top of the other work the Christian Center, a nonprofit organization, does, Scudder said.

“The Christian Center works hard to meet the needs of the community with mental health resources and their food pantries,” she said. “So, we came in to help produce and lend our arts-community expertise. We also helped with fundraising.”

In the past couple of years, Scudder and her board talked with Christian Center Executive Director Rob Harter about taking on the Latino Arts Festival as sole producer. Then the coronavirus pandemic hit and shut everything down.

“By that time, Max had also left the organization for a new career, but we had built so many relationships with artists through this festival, and we didn’t want it to go away,” Scudder said. “So we decided to keep it going once we were able to come out of COVID.”

In addition to more than 26 visual artists and 16 performers, the 2023 Latino Art Festival will also include six food vendors, and family friendly arts and crafts stations. Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst



In order to do that, the Arts Council beefed up its staff.

“We wanted to make sure we had the capacity to run something like this, so we added some amazing staff, including Andrea, who is kind of like our festival manager,” Scudder said. “She’s done a lot with arts and culture programming with our local Latino community.”

The Arts Council also recruited Charlene Rodriguez.

“She does a lot of our Spanish translations and social media,” Scudder said. “So, we have these artists in our local and regional Latino communities, and to take on the festival this year. We see this as an extreme privilege.”

In addition to the festival itself, the Arts Council has partnered with other nonprofit organizations to schedule some lead-up events. (See accompanying box of events)

“After we canceled the festival in 2020 during the first year of COVID, in 2021 and 2022, we figured out a way to successfully gather in a safe way,” Scudder said. “We did what we called dispersed programming where we held satellite events over the course of several days. And we leveraged partnerships with Mountain Town Music, Sundance and Park City, and Kimball Art Center.”

With this year’s festival approaching, Scudder didn’t want to lose those partnerships, even though the Arts Council was planning a more traditional festival this year.

“So, we decided to do lead-up programming that is designed to get people excited for the festival,” she said. “It’s also our goal to amplify the missions of these other organizations to show the great work they are doing.”

As the countdown to the festival nears its end, Zavala has one more goal.

“I’m looking forward to having fun with my family and community,” she said. “We’ve been doing a lot of work on this, and there are still little things to take care of, so I’m looking forward to introducing the community to the programming, food and artists.”