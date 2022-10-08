Leadership Park City Class 28 will unveil senior housing survey results

Members of Leadership Class 28 presented the survey results and class recommendations to the Park City Council during the council work session on Thursday, Oct. 6, and it will give a presentation to the Summit County Council during its Wednesday, Oct. 12, work session at the Ledges Event Center in Coalville.

Leadership Park City Class 28 has unveiled the results of its senior housing survey.

Photo by Tanzi Propst

Leadership Park City Class 28 (LPC28) announced today the completion and presentation of its senior housing survey, which served as its class project.

The survey sought input from individuals ages 55 years and over with an interest in the future of senior housing in the Park City area.

The survey was open from Aug. 5 through Sept. 6 and garnered 457 responses.

To view the results of LPC28’s senior housing survey, visit bit.ly/3rBQ4ju , and to see the final report of LPC28’s senior housing survey, visit bit.ly/3T6o9nq .

Here are the findings:

Responses by age:

289 participants between 55-74 years old

91 participants between 75-84 years old

6 participants over 85

Responses by gender:

284 participants responded as female

164 participants responded as male

3 participants responded at non-binary

The results of the survey demonstrate Park City area seniors’ overwhelming desire to stay in the Park City area as they age; 93% reported as such. Seniors make up 14% of the current Park City population, it will be necessary to provide housing to accommodate the varying needs of this community here.

LPC28 recommends the following based on the survey results and meeting with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation, a firm based in Boise, Idaho, well versed in providing guidance, funding, architectural assistance and government relations for senior housing projects.