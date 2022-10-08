Leadership Park City Class 28 will unveil senior housing survey results
Class will make recommendations to Park City and Summit County councils
Leadership Park City Class 28 (LPC28) announced today the completion and presentation of its senior housing survey, which served as its class project.
The survey sought input from individuals ages 55 years and over with an interest in the future of senior housing in the Park City area.
The survey was open from Aug. 5 through Sept. 6 and garnered 457 responses.
To view the results of LPC28’s senior housing survey, visit bit.ly/3rBQ4ju, and to see the final report of LPC28’s senior housing survey, visit bit.ly/3T6o9nq.
Here are the findings:
Responses by age:
- 289 participants between 55-74 years old
- 91 participants between 75-84 years old
- 6 participants over 85
Responses by gender:
- 284 participants responded as female
- 164 participants responded as male
- 3 participants responded at non-binary
The results of the survey demonstrate Park City area seniors’ overwhelming desire to stay in the Park City area as they age; 93% reported as such. Seniors make up 14% of the current Park City population, it will be necessary to provide housing to accommodate the varying needs of this community here.
LPC28 recommends the following based on the survey results and meeting with Northwest Real Estate Capital Corporation, a firm based in Boise, Idaho, well versed in providing guidance, funding, architectural assistance and government relations for senior housing projects.
- Closely study the results of the senior housing survey to guide decision-making around what types of senior housing the city should prioritize
- Form a city/county joint housing authority whose mission includes providing stable, affordable and quality housing for seniors throughout the community.
- Summit County builds a continuing care retirement community facility on the Gilmore property within the next five to seven years.
- Park City pushes forward on the Woodside 2 project concept and includes a new senior center
- Both Park City and Summit County require that some percentage of new development includes senior housing requirements.
- Explore updates to Park City and Summit County land management codes to allow certain types of senior housing options as “Allowed Uses” in as many zones as is deemed appropriate and is included as an incentive for developers.
- Park City and Summit County partner with experienced senior housing non-profit developers who have a track record of building sustainable financial projects with support from private sector banks and the HUD housing voucher programs.
Leadership Park City Class 28 will unveil senior housing survey results
The survey sought input from individuals ages 55 years and over with an interest in the future of senior housing in the Park City area.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.