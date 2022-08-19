Lecture excavates the ‘Forgotten History of Utah’s Chinese Railroad Workers’

The home of a Chinese Transcontinental Railroad worker is excavated in Terrace, located in western Box Elder County. Chris Merritt, Utah’s historic preservation officer, will give a free lecture on Saturday at the Echo Church about the artifacts he found.

Courtesy of Christopher Merritt

Chris Merritt, Utah’s historic preservation officer, remembers when he and other archaeologists on the state and federal level uncovered a house once occupied by a Chinese national who worked on the Transcontinental Railroad.

The home was unearthed from a sand dune in Terrace, a ghost town in western Box Elder County.

“The floorboards were still in place, and parts of the walls were still in place,” Merritt said. “It was amazing at how much of the contents of the house were left behind.”

Some of those contents were organic and preserved by the dry and salty climate.

We have very little history and perspective of what the life of a Chinese worker was like in this period..” Chris Merritt, Utah’s historic preservation officer

“We found peanut shells, melon rinds and shells from coconuts that were imported from China that this resident of the home ate and consumed in the 19th century,” he said. “We also found fragments and ceramics that this person had brought from China.”

Merritt will showcase some of these finds when he gives a free lecture, “The Forgotten History of Utah’s Chinese Railroad Workers,” at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, at the historic Echo Church, 3418 S Echo Road.

The lecture complements an exhibit called “Through Toil and Labor: the Forgotten History of Utah’s Chinese Railroad Workers” that is currently showing at the church, said Sandra Morrison, a longtime volunteer of the Echo Community and Historical Organization, the nonprofit that oversees the church and local post office.

“The church is open Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., so on that day, people can come look at the exhibit and then stay and hear the lecture,” she said.

Morrison was the one who asked Merritt to give the lecture.

“I’ve known Chris for years, because we are both in the Utah public-history community,” she said. “I knew Chris had done the dig, and I noticed some of the artifacts from the dig were used in this exhibit. So, I thought I should get Chris to come and talk. So, I called him, and he said he’d love to come up.”

Merritt plans to talk a little about how the exhibit came about, as well as how the dig site was discovered.

An archaeologist holds up a Chinese coin from the late 1800s found at an excavation site near the ghost town of Terrace. The coin belonged to one of the Chinese workers who helped build and maintain the Transcontinental Railroad.

Courtesy of Christopher Merritt

“In the lead-up to the 150th anniversary commemorating the Golden Spike in 2019, myself and a Bureau of Land Management archaeologist did 40-plus tours out there,” he said. “We took members of the public, and people who were descendants of the Chinese workers and others out to explore this backcountry byway.”

Merrit focused on Terrace, because it was once a bustling town with a population of up to 700 people in the 1870s and 1880s.

“It had one of the largest populations of Chinese workers in the state at that time,” he said. “It was a great place to talk about this community and tell how prominent it was in the 19th century, before it just disappeared from the map.”

As Merritt and the rest of the team began exploring the area, they found signs of where the local Chinatown was through the artifacts they found.

“The site had been already pretty looted and vandalized over the years,” he said. “Even before it was public land in the 1960s and 1970s, a lot of people would go out bottle hunting. So there was a lot of damage to the site, but I was pretty amazed at what was out there.”

After the home was discovered, the local residents who were descendants of the workers encouraged Merritt to dig deeper into the lives of their ancestors.

“Through our interaction with the local Chinese community, we felt it was an opportunity to share this very specific story of the role of the Chinese worker in the construction and maintenance of the railroad,” he said. “A lot of folks fixate purely on the construction, but during the next 30 years after the completion of the railroad, the job of the Chinese workers was to maintain the railroad. And not a lot of people know that. So we felt this was an important story, because we knew that the contribution of maybe 13,000 Chinese workers on the Central Pacific Railroad was an amazing story.”

Merritt’s presentation will cover both the excavation and exhibit.

“It will mostly be PowerPoint, but I will bring some artifacts that we recovered from the excavation,” he said. “I got into archaeology because I like to see ‘the shinies.’ I like to see the objects, so I will bring some samples.”

A broken and weather-beaten piece of a wood carving was discovered in the ruins of a Chinese Transcontinental Railroad worker’s home in Terrace.

Courtesy of Christopher Merritt

One of the artifacts that Merritt finds intriguing is a broken ink stone used to write Chinese calligraphy that was found at the site.

“Although it’s a broken rim, a small fragment, it conveys so much,” he said. “It shows that the occupant of the house was literate. It conveys more personally about writing letters home. So, the questions are, who was this person writing to? Did they ever receive letters back? Did this person help the community write letters? How did he, and I say he because there were very few Chinese women who came over to work on the railroad, influence the community?”

Using the ink block as a starting point, Merritt began piecing together the worker’s life through other items found in the home in ways that would resonate with the public.

“An object by itself has meaning, but as archaeologists we try to find what context does that object live in,” he said. “We need to think about what it meant to that 21-year-old Chinese worker who left his home in the Guangdong province or Hong Kong to go across the ocean to live a new life and support his family back home by working in this bleak desert of western Box Elder County. And then we can think about what it was like for him to be able to consume food he recognized from China and eat them off of ceramics that he would have had at home.”

Merritt wants people to relate to the story, even if they don’t have Chinese ancestors.

“They may be Irish or have relatives that were members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who may have worked on the railroad,” he said.

Morrison said having Merritt come give a lecture this weekend is a far cry from what a broken water pipe did to the church over the winter.

The water flooded the basement and ruined doors and walls that had to be replaced, she said.

“So this is quite the change from January when we stood there in the water wondering what we were going to do,” she said with a laugh. “The support from the community has also been tremendous. We were awarded another RAP Tax grant from Summit County, and we are grateful and that has been a huge benefit.”

While most times archaeologists get to do important work, the excavation in Terrace, which was covered this April in Smithsonian Magazine, and the lecture he will give on Saturday, has given Merrit a chance to do “more meaningful” work for the Chinese community.

“What I want to do is put things into a broader context and answer questions like why there were Chinese workers in the United States, and then focus on the landscape and exhibit that is trying to tell the story,” he said. “Through the racism and legal implications of immigration of the 19th century, we have very little history and perspective of what the life of a Chinese worker was like in this period. And when you think about the Westerns we grew up watching as kids, Chinese people were set characters in the background. They were stereotyped, but in reality, they had real lives out here away from their families.”