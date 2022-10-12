Lecture rides the rails of the Transcontinental Railroad￼

Members of the color guard have their photo taken in front of Big Boy No. 4014 after it arrived in Echo, on May 8, 2019 to commemorate the transcontinental railroad’s 150th anniversary. Historians Steve Leatham and David Nicholas will give a lecture on Saturday at the Historic Echo Church about the historic events that surrounded the building of the railroad.

Park Record file photo

The Transcontinental Railroad will pull into Echo once more when historians David Nicholas and Steve Leatham give a presentation on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The free lecture, which will include human-interest stories of the laborers and money-backers, historical photos and timelines that made the construction of the railroad possible, will start at 3 p.m. at the Historic Echo Church . Although the church is closed for the season, it will open for the lecture.

Nicholas will take the podium first and talk about some of the events that culminated into the building of the railroad.

“I’ll look at things that began occurring in 1860 and 1861,” he said. “It was a fascinating period of time.”

One of the incidents Nicholas will discuss is the Confederate States army attack on the United States garrison at Fort Sumner on April 12, 1861, according to Nicholas.

“That was a thunderbolt, to put it mildly,” Nicholas said. “We know the great cost of that great conflict, but it would ultimately position our country over the next 100-plus years to become a global powerhouse.”

Nicholas will also talk about the history of Echo, which was a thriving town of about 1,000 people at the time.

“This is something that I’m very interested in,” he said. “From the over-land route going through there, the Pony Express, the original settlers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and the railroad, in the scheme of Utah the little town has such an important place in history, but it doesn’t get the due, I think, it deserves.”

Speaking of the church, Nicholas will also talk about the Mormons’ involvement in building the railroad in Utah.

“I’ll talk about Brigham Young’s third son, George Willard Young, who was known as the ‘Railroading Son,’” Nicholas said. “He was involved in a variety of railroad projects in the United States, and he was the original builder of the Salt Lake and Eastern Railroad, which was the first line to run from Salt Lake to Park City.”

While Young had aspirations to build other railroads beyond Utah, he ran out of money, so the Denver Rio Grande purchased the railroad from him, according to Nicholas.

“That will lead up to Steve’s part of the lecture that will discuss the construction of the Transcontinental Railroad through Utah by the Chinese laborers and the Mormons,” he said.

Leatham’s segment of the talk will focus on the building of the railroad and on the areas in Utah that span from Wells, Nevada, and Wasatch, a site at the head of Echo Canyon.

“I’ll talk about what went on in that location and address some of the hardships the builders faced,” he said. “I will also talk a little bit of overlap, the duplication of efforts, regarding the surveying and grading of the railroad there.”

One of the main things that piqued Leatham’s interest was the amount of land and bonds the railroads picked up through the United States Government.

“I call this thing ‘The Race Without a Finish Line,’” he said. “I think the main emphasis was to build the railroad quickly and build it cheaply, because the rewards were so great.”

With the Railroad acts of 1862 and 1864, Congress gave the railroads incentives to complete the railroad as quickly as possible, according to Leatham.

“In 1862, the railroad was given timber rights in the sections they built, but that wasn’t enough,” he said. “So in 1864, Congress gave the railroad mineral rights. At that time homesteading was going on and the land was becoming more valuable.”

While there were some valuable stretches of land, some areas that ran through the desert and plains weren’t as valued as much, Leatham said.

“At that time, the government tried to charge $2.50 an acre to homesteaders, and the government bonds depended on what type of land the railroad would go through,” he said. “The flatlands was $16,000 per mile, and as they entered the foothills the amount went up to $32,000, and as they built through the mountains, $48,000 per mile. So, the more miles they built, the greater the reward.”

While the lecture will focus on the goings on behind the scenes, it will also address the impact the Transcontinental Railroad had on Utah and the West in general, Nicholas said.

“Before the railroad, if you wanted to travel from New York to California, you had two choices,” he

said. “You could go over-land mostly by stagecoach or go by sea around the Cape Horn in South America. It took six months, no matter which way you went. It was very expensive, and it was death defying.”

After the railroad was built, it took people only six days to get from New York to California, Nicholas said.

“For Utah and Park City, it was the construction of the railroad and it coming through Utah that allowed mining in Park City,” he said.

The railroad also opened up what was called the “Mormon Territory” to outsiders, according to Nicholas.

“Before that time, the Mormon territory was completely self-sufficient,” he said. “There was really no access to the outside world, but everything was grown here. Everything was engineered and built here. So, the railroad would not only ultimately bind the Utah territory and pave the way for it to become a state, it would lead to the settlement of the whole West.”

Building the railroad also helped the Mormon settlers who just had their crops wiped out by grasshoppers, Leatham said.

“While there has been a lot of emphasis, and rightly so, on the importance of the Chinese workers building for the Central Pacific, there were 5,000 workers who were Mormons,” he said. “As I looked at that, Brigham Young dealt with the contracts. He had two groups. One was working from Wells, Nevada, to Ogden, and the other group worked from the head of Echo Canyon to Promontory.”

Leatham’s research took him to the archives of the Deseret News, the Mormon-owned newspaper first published in 1850.

“You will see ads in the old Deseret News that said the railroads were looking for men, teams of horses, stone masons and laborers,” he said. “Brigham Young kind of looked at this as a godsend, where the LDS workers were able to get jobs.”

One of the surprises Leatham came across in his research were the similarities between the Chinese and Mormon laborers.

“In the descriptions I found, the Chinese were described as reliable, honest, industrious, steady, sober and painstaking, meaning they took time to do things right,” he said. “Likewise the Mormons were described as sober, steady and industrious. They also went by the church’s standards, so there was no swearing and drinking. And both groups didn’t work on Sundays.”

Young also saw the potential of using the railroad for the benefit of the church, Nicholas said.

“Brigham Young needed some salvation for his followers after the grasshoppers devoured their crops, and it came with the railroad,” he said. “He also began looking at the railroad as a way to send his disciples and ambassadors into the world.”