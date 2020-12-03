Leukemia and Lymphoma Society donors can ‘Shred for Red’ on the mountain or in their homes

Last year’s Shred for Red raised $132,937 for blood cancer research. This year’s goal is $150,000.

Courtesy of the Utah Chapter Leukemia and Lymphoma Society

What: Shred for Red When: Saturday, Dec 12 Where: Deer Valley Resort Web: lls.org/shredforred

COVID-19 will not stop Shred for Red.

The third annual day of skiing fundraiser that benefits the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society will roll down the slopes in a socially distant way on Saturday, Dec. 12, at Deer Valley Resort.

This year’s event will also feature a “Virtual Shredder” option for those who would like to participate in the fundraising from home, said Christy Froehlich, Utah Chapter LLS board of trustee member who is on the Shred for Red committee.

“This allows participants to still experience Shred For Red from the comfort and safety of your own home,” Froehlich said.

To participate virtually, people can register for $150, which will include a Shred for Red bib, and access to virtual mountain challenges and activities.

“LLS is still developing some of the virtual offerings, but people can participate in trivia games, and we’ll have them send us pictures of them with their Shred for Red stuff so they can pull into a virtual photo challenge,” Froehlich said. “We’ll also do Zoom updates from Deer Valley, where an emcee will keep them updated on how other people are doing on the challenges.”

Those who choose to participate in person at Deer Valley will follow coronavirus protocols as they take on different challenges, including the search for 10 numbered Shred for Red snowflakes that have been placed on the mountain, according to Froehlich.

“Once participants locate the snowflakes, they’ll take a picture of it and post it on social media with a hashtag,” she said. “Every team, which can include up to eight people, will get a scorecard that they will use to keep track of how they are doing with the challenges.”

Registration for on-mountain Shred for Red is $300 for adults and $150 for youths, Froehlich said.

“They can either donate or raise the money to register,” she said.

Registration will include the following:

• Full-day lift ticket to Deer Valley Resort

• Participation in on-mountain challenges and activities

• A Shred for Red participant bib

• The opportunity to ski and have photos taken with past and current winter Olympians

• Grab-and-go lunch

• Access to the virtual apres ski reception

“Last year we had an in-person apres ski reception, but that will be modified to grab-and-go lunch and a virtual apres reception at 5 p.m.,” Froehlich said.

Registration, which is currently open at lls.org/shredforred, can also be done in person on Thursday, Dec. 10, at the LLS offices in Salt Lake City, and on Friday, Dec. 11, in a soon-to-be-announced location in Park City, according to Froehlich.

“We won’t have any day-of registration this year, and those who register in advance will also be able to pick up their packets on those days as well,” she said.

The inaugural event in 2018 raised $77,850, and last year’s event brought in $132,937, Froehlich said.

“Our goal this year is to raise $150,000, which will go to blood cancer research,” she said.

Every three minutes someone is diagnosed with blood cancer, and 33% of blood cancer patients do not survive five years after diagnosis, according to a report by the American Cancer Society.

In addition, more than 1.3 million people are living with or are in remission from leukemia, Hodgkin’s Disease and myeloma, according to the report.

LLS made a conscious decision to hold Shred for Red this year despite the challenges the coronavirus presented, Froehlich said.

“We wanted to keep the momentum going, because the event has done so well in terms of the money we bring in these past two years,” she said. “The visibility we have gotten over the past two years has been incredible, and we wanted to make sure we would be able to do this as safe as possible with people’s own comfort levels.”