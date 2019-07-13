Library board member Margie Schloesser recognized for special service

Margie Green Schloesser loves libraries, and that loves developed while she grew up in West Point, Mississippi, just a few blocks away from one of the 10 Carnegie Libraries in the state.

“The librarian was a second cousin of mine, and she was instrumental in getting me to the library, since there wasn’t a lot to do in a small town,” the PArkite said. “The library was a central part of my life – particularly the summer reading program. “

So Schloesser, a Park City Library board member, was surprised when she won the 2019 Utah Library Association Special Service to Libraries Award.

“It was an honor to be on the same stage as librarians who have devoted their entire career to the betterment of Utah libraries,” Schloesser said.

Schloesser was nominated by Becca Lael, Park City Library’s community engagement librarian.

The award is given to a community member who has “dedicated their unwavering spirit, financial investment, and/or personal time to improve library services through construction, funding, or promoting literacy,” Lael said.

Schloesser, who has lived in Park City for 19 years, became a board member five years ago during the final stages of the library’s $9.8 million renovation, and has since enjoyed working with the nonprofit’s leadership team, led by library director and Utah Library Association Distinguished Service Award winner Adriane Herrick Juarez, she said.

One of Schloesser’s duties leading up to the library’s 2015 grand opening was coordinating 500 volunteers to help pass all the books from the library’s temporary home at Miners Hospital, located across the street in City Park, to the renovated building.

Schloesser decided to pay tribute to a “book brigade” of 750 people who helped moved 5,000 Park City Library books from its former Main Street location to a temporary location in Miners Hospital.

Fortunately, the 2015 brigade was only a reenactment and the team only had to move 127 books, instead of 5,000, she said.

The 127 books was in honor of the number of years that Park City has had a library, according to Schloesser.

“The 500 people who turned out included more than 40 people, who called themselves the ‘Happy Bookers,’ and they were part of the original 1982 brigade,” she said.

A few days after the newly renovated library opened, Schloesser took on another project, the Mural Wall fundraiser.

For a $150 donation, the public can purchase a colored tile that will fit on one square of a black-and-white photograph of aspen trees taken by local photographer Mark Maziarz.

“The mural provides the opportunity to commemorate support of the library,” Schloesser said. “Some chose to place their name and a quote on a tile. Other’s use the text on a tile to remember a special birthday or occasion, to honor a teacher, or to memorialize loved ones.”

Schloesser is the point person for marketing, tracking sales and getting the tiles printed and installed onto the mural. The donations are considered “unrestricted” and will be used as the library board and director sees fit, Schloesser said.

“It’s exciting to watch as tiles are purchased and the mural transforms from black and white into the stunning color of Mark’s photo,” she said.

Schloesser said the library adds to the quality of Park City life.

“We have benefited from the many programs offered by the library, and as I have moved around the country, I’ve always tried to have a library card,” she said. “Visiting the library was a weekly family activity as my children were growing up.”